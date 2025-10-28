Uncensored Vaccine Research: Mike Adams launches VaccineForensics.com, an AI-powered platform analyzing independent studies, books, and peer-reviewed papers to expose vaccine risks, corporate corruption, and government censorship.

Mike Adams Launches VaccineForensics.com—An Uncensored AI Platform Exposing Vaccine Dangers and Government Corruption

In a groundbreaking move, investigative journalist and health freedom advocate Mike Adams has unveiled VaccineForensics.com, an AI-powered research platform designed to uncover the hidden dangers of vaccines, corporate corruption, and government cover-ups. The tool analyzes millions of scientific papers, books, and independent studies—free from Big Pharma influence—to provide verified, uncensored information on vaccine injuries, fetal cell ingredients, and censorship.

Simultaneously, Adams warns that Universal Basic Income (UBI) may serve as a surveillance trap, identifying “non-productive” citizens for potential AI-driven depopulation measures. His message is clear: seek truth, reject coercion, and prepare for independence.

VaccineForensics.com: A Truth-Seeking AI Revolution

Adams, founder of Natural News and Brighteon, has spent two years and $2 million curating data to train the AI engine behind VaccineForensics.com. Unlike mainstream AI models like ChatGPT or Google’s Gemini—which he accuses of pushing pharmaceutical propaganda—this platform delivers unfiltered answers on vaccine risks, drawing from sources including:

Articles from Naturalnews.com

Dr. Joseph Mercola’s archives

GreenMedInfo’s 80,000+ studies

Children’s Health Defense research

10,000+ books and peer-reviewed papers

A key innovation is the platform’s solution to AI “hallucinations.” Each response includes a confirmed book quote—such as Dr. Alan Palmer’s Truth Will Prevail—to ensure accuracy. Users can verify claims without relying on manipulated corporate science.

UBI: A Digital Trap for Depopulation?

Adams warns that UBI programs, marketed as financial relief, could morph into a kill list for AI-driven extermination. Governments, he argues, prioritize power over human welfare and may use UBI enrollment to:

Monitor financial transactions (waiving Fourth Amendment rights)

Cut off dissenters (freezing funds for non-compliance)

Target “non-productive” citizens for engineered crises or autonomous enforcement

His advice? Avoid UBI at all costs. Instead, invest in gold, silver, and self-reliance to survive the coming economic collapse.

The Broader Fight Against Censorship

Adams’ AI initiative is part of a larger push to bypass Big Tech censorship. His Brighteon.ai platform offers decentralized AI models for free download, ensuring access to truth even if governments shut down servers.

“They can’t stop us,” Adams declares. “Knowledge has already won.”

As the world grapples with AI’s rise, Adams’ work stands as a beacon for those seeking uncensored truth—whether on vaccines, government corruption, or the looming threat of digital tyranny.

Visit VaccineForensics.com and Brighteon.ai to explore the tools—before they’re erased by the powers that be.

