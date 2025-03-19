New song: Baby Don't Burn My Tesla!

Baby Don't Burn My Tesla
[Chorus]
Baby don't burn my Tess-la
It's the only thing I got left ya
Po-lease gonna come get ya
Drivin' in their Tess-la (Tesla)
Baby don't burn my Tess-la
It's the only thing I got left ya
Po Po gonna arrest ya
Stick you in the back of their tesla
[verse]
Leftists lit them up (up)
Their sanity's corrupt
They torched those cars for fun
Now they on the run (the run)
Leftists lost they minds (oh yeah)
Trump derangements signs (uh-huh)
A double dose of terror
Is their fatal error
[Chorus]
Baby don't burn my Tess-la
It's the only thing I got left ya
Po-lease gonna come get ya
Drivin' in their Tess-la (Tesla)
Baby don't burn my Tess-la
It's the only thing I got left ya
Po Po gonna arrest ya
Stick you in the back of their tesla
[verse]
They claim to stand for peace
While torchin' cars and trees
Lithium combusts
Cuz they all hate Elon Musk
They used to love them E V's
But then they watched those T V's
Media indoctrination
Made those leftists hate this nation
[Chorus]
Baby don't burn my Tess-la
It's the only thing I got left ya
Po-lease gonna come get ya
Drivin' in their Tess-la (Tesla)
Baby don't burn my Tess-la
It's the only thing I got left ya
Po Po gonna arrest ya
Stick you in the back of their tesla
[outtro]
Baby don't burn my Tess-la
It's the only thing I got left ya
Po-lease gonna come get ya
Drivin' in their Tess-la
Drivin' in they tess-la
