New song: Baby Don't Burn My Tesla!

Baby Don't Burn My Tesla

[Chorus]

Baby don't burn my Tess-la

It's the only thing I got left ya

Po-lease gonna come get ya

Drivin' in their Tess-la (Tesla)

Baby don't burn my Tess-la

It's the only thing I got left ya

Po Po gonna arrest ya

Stick you in the back of their tesla

[verse]

Leftists lit them up (up)

Their sanity's corrupt

They torched those cars for fun

Now they on the run (the run)

Leftists lost they minds (oh yeah)

Trump derangements signs (uh-huh)

A double dose of terror

Is their fatal error

[Chorus]

Baby don't burn my Tess-la

It's the only thing I got left ya

Po-lease gonna come get ya

Drivin' in their Tess-la (Tesla)

Baby don't burn my Tess-la

It's the only thing I got left ya

Po Po gonna arrest ya

Stick you in the back of their tesla

[verse]

They claim to stand for peace

While torchin' cars and trees

Lithium combusts

Cuz they all hate Elon Musk

They used to love them E V's

But then they watched those T V's

Media indoctrination

Made those leftists hate this nation

[Chorus]

Baby don't burn my Tess-la

It's the only thing I got left ya

Po-lease gonna come get ya

Drivin' in their Tess-la (Tesla)

Baby don't burn my Tess-la

It's the only thing I got left ya

Po Po gonna arrest ya

Stick you in the back of their tesla

[outtro]

Baby don't burn my Tess-la

It's the only thing I got left ya

Po-lease gonna come get ya

Drivin' in their Tess-la

Drivin' in they tess-la