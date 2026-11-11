New Texas Agricultural Commissioner Clayton Tucker and Mike Adams on Hemp, Glyphosate, Data Centers and Power Grid Prosperity

On today’s interview, Agriculture Commissioner-elect Clayton Tucker of Texas outlined an agenda centered on water scarcity, data center oversight, and what he describes as a populist struggle between organized people and organized money. The Lampasas farmer and rancher, who says he previously worked as a water and agriculture researcher with the National Science Foundation and wrote a 2018 book about artificial intelligence in government, told host Mike Adams that his goal is to “make Texas populist again.” He identified water as the state’s most pressing agricultural issue, warning that aquifers, rivers, and lakes are being depleted and that the Ogallala Aquifer is losing two to three feet per year, a figure he described as predating the arrival of data centers. Tucker said he plans to issue agricultural impact studies on data centers and certain transmission lines beginning on his first day, examining full-cycle water and power use as well as water, soil, air, noise, light, and electromagnetic pollution. He asserted that only about 20 percent of data centers currently attempt to provide information on their resource use, and he compared industry self-reporting to past tobacco company research on nicotine.

Tucker said he has been told twice by higher-ups to stop discussing data centers and refused both times, and he described the political divide as manufactured, framing the core conflict as populists versus what he called corporatist transnational corporations. He criticized corporate legal immunity, arguing that companies should be held responsible for their actions, and said a straight ban on glyphosate would cause immediate food inflation, so he favors a phased approach; he also floated a long-term proposal to shift food labeling so that organic and local products are treated as the default while foreign and ultra-processed foods carry labels. On hemp, he said the crop was central to the country’s founding, was effectively suppressed in 1937 amid competition from DuPont, and could support biodiesel, biodegradable plastics, and soil remediation for fields contaminated with forever chemicals, adding that he is optimistic about reform under newly elected Lieutenant Governor Vikki Goodwin. Tucker voiced support for small modular nuclear reactors if independently verified as safe, argued they could enable a distributed grid, and said Texas cannot expand electric transportation until its energy and storage problems are solved. Adams, for his part, offered to donate $25,000 of his ISO-accredited laboratory time to test data center discharge water at no cost to taxpayers, an offer Tucker called fantastic and said he would check with legal counsel.

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