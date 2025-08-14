Next News Network founder Gary Franchi on the Frontlines at White House: Challenging the Status Quo

From Outsider to Insider: Gary Franchi’s Unlikely Rise in the White House Press Corps

In an exclusive interview with Mike Adams, Gary Franchi, founder of Next News Network (NNN), recounted his remarkable journey from alternative media outsider to credentialed White House correspondent under the Trump administration’s resurgence. His story highlights perseverance, grassroots networking, and the battles against the entrenched “Old Guard” media establishment.

A Seat at the Table: Breaking Into the White House

Franchi never imagined he’d secure a coveted White House press pass. During Trump’s first term, he watched press briefings from afar, dreaming of being in the room where history unfolded. “I just felt this draw… How do I get in that room?” he recalled.

But after what Franchi calls the “stolen” 2020 election and Trump’s historic third presidential victory, rumors swirled that the White House would open doors to alternative media voices. That opportunity materialized when press secretary Caroline Levitt publicly announced a new application process for fresh media faces.

However, Franchi credits more than just the formal application—his years of relentless grassroots networking played a crucial role. “Because we never stopped fighting through the years… we met people, made connections,” he said. “Suddenly, someone we knew got hired at the White House.” A quick phone call and strategic referral later, Next News Network was officially inside the briefing room.

Navigating Tensions and Asking Tough Questions

Being inside the White House press pool isn’t without challenges. Established media outlets—whom Franchi dubs the “Old Guard”—aren’t always welcoming. “They feel entitled… there’s a pecking order,” he admitted.

Yet, Franchi refuses to play “gotcha” journalism. When he nearly bumped into Levitt in the press office, he seized the moment to introduce himself and clarify his mission. “I’m not out to play gotcha games,” he told her. “We’re here to ask real questions.”

His approach embodies Trump-era media warfare: holding power accountable while avoiding the antagonism that defined previous White House-press dynamics.

On the Road with the White House: NATO, Evading Texas Dems, and More

Franchi’s role has taken him far beyond Washington, D.C. He recently traveled with the White House delegation to the NATO Summit, witnessing geopolitical tensions firsthand. “Seeing the war machine overseas was a remarkable experience,” he said.

Closer to home, Franchi’s investigative work exposed Texas Democrats who fled to Illinois to block voting legislation. His team tracked them down to a St. Charles conference center, confirming their location despite resistance from event staff. The discovery led to heightened FBI involvement—though Franchi remains skeptical of political motives behind the response.

Surviving the Digital Warfare Against Independent Media

Like many independent outlets, NNN has faced censorship battles, particularly on YouTube. Franchi credits whistleblowers like Zach Vorhees—who testified before the Texas Senate on Big Tech suppression—for helping restore NNN’s monetization status. “It’s a miracle we’re still on YouTube,” Franchi admitted.

Today, Next News Network thrives on multiple platforms—X (formerly Twitter), Rumble, and others—ensuring unfiltered reporting reaches audiences despite Silicon Valley’s headwinds.

Conclusion : Fighting for Truth in an Era of Media Manipulation

Gary Franchi’s journey epitomizes the fight for journalistic integrity in a polarized media landscape. From grassroots hustle to White House press credentials, he proves that persistence and truth-seeking can break through even the most fortified establishment barriers.

As he told Adams, “The key is not being afraid to ask questions.”

