Nicolas Hulscher Interview: The Deadliest Product in History, the mRNA Flu Shot Scandal and Natural Cancer Cures

In today’s interview on BrightVideos.com, Mike Adams spoke with epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher about his research on vaccine harms, mRNA products, AI-assisted research, and natural cancer treatments. Hulscher, who said he earned a master of public health in epidemiology from the University of Michigan in 2024 and has contributed to more than 40 studies, argued that COVID-19 shots were the most lethal product ever administered and cited population studies and estimates of 17 million global deaths and more than 900,000 U.S. deaths. He also criticized Moderna’s mRNA flu shot, saying a reanalysis of FDA briefing data found a two and a half times higher risk of unexplained death and six times more disabling grade three reactions than the conventional flu shot, and he described the risk-benefit profile as unacceptable.

Hulscher said AI can accelerate literature reviews and statistical analysis but can give biased vaccine answers when not supplied with source material, and he cited studies reporting that dandelion root extract eliminated 95 percent of cancer cells in vitro and suppressed tumor growth by more than 90 percent in animals without toxicity. He also mentioned mouse research in which vitamin C and grape seed extract shrank tumors by 76 percent compared with 68 percent for doxorubicin, and he argued that mainstream medicine and public health agencies do not adequately weigh risks or evidence on natural treatments. On mRNA shedding, Hulscher said vaccine mRNA and spike protein have been found in exosomes long after boosters and may transfer through breath or saliva, that avoidance of prolonged contact is the surest protection, and that no complete method exists to eliminate the material, while he advocated sunlight, diet, movement, and avoiding further mRNA vaccines.

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