The year was 1971. Richard Nixon, in a move that would haunt America for generations, severed the U.S. dollar from its last remaining tether to reality: the gold standard. This wasn’t just policy—it was theft. A brazen act of financial warfare waged against the American people, ensuring the eventual destruction of our currency through unrestrained money printing, runaway debt, and the systematic looting of the Treasury.

Now, over five decades later, the chickens have come home to roost. The dollar is hanging by a thread, and the current Trump administration—like every administration since Nixon—continues to greenlight reckless deficit spending, ensuring the eventual annihilation of currency value. History proves that when governments abandon gold, they inevitably destroy their money. And after 100+ years of Federal Reserve fraud, America’s financial collapse is inescapable.

How Nixon Lied – And Why France Saw Through the Scam

Under the Bretton Woods system, established after WWII, foreign governments could redeem U.S. dollars for gold at $35 per ounce. But by 1971, the U.S. was caught red-handed: printing far more dollars than it had gold to back them.

France, led by President Charles de Gaulle, called Nixon’s bluff—demanding physical gold for their dollars. Not trusting America, they even sent warships loaded with cash to secure their rightful gold. The jig was up.

Nixon knew the U.S. couldn’t honor its obligations. Instead of admitting the fraud, he fabricated a lie—claiming "foreign speculators" were attacking the dollar—and slammed the gold window shut on August 15, 1971.

The result? A financial doomsday machine was set into motion. Today, we are now beginning to deal with the early consequences of that machine.

The Fiat Dollar Death Spiral: Why Prices Soar as Currency Burns

Once untethered from gold, the dollar became pure fiat—backed by nothing but government promises and currency printing. The Federal Reserve (a private banking cartel masquerading as a public institution) was now free to print infinite money. And that's exactly what it has been doing ever since.

Here’s the inevitable chain reaction:

Massive Inflation – Without gold's discipline, government spending exploded. Wars, welfare, corporate bailouts—all fueled by printed currency.

Currency Devaluation – Every new dollar watered down the value of existing ones. What cost a dollar in 1971 now costs $7.50 today (or even higher).

Surging Gold Prices – In 1971, gold was $35/oz.Today? $3,300/oz (and bouncing around, approaching $3,500). Not because gold got more valuable—but because the dollar is dying and therefore it takes more dollars to buy the same ounce of gold.

Runaway Consumer Prices – Food, fuel, housing, cars—everything shoots up in dollar terms as the currency loses purchasing power. The government's response is always the same: Print more money! Watch my music video "I Want My Bailout Money" below:

Government refuses to stop because fiat money funds their power. Politicians will always choose short-term bribes with money printing over long-term stability. There is no discipline—only theft. (Currency printing is theft.)

The Final Stage: Dollar Collapse & Gold’s Reckoning

Fiat systems always fail. Every. Single. One. Rome. Weimar Germany. Zimbabwe. Venezuela. Now, America. It's only a matter of time.

The U.S. national debt tops $37 trillion, with over $200 trillion in unfunded liabilities (see USdebtclock.org) while the US dollar has lost 96.23% of its value since the creation of the Federal Reserve in 1913. There's no possible way to repay the debt. The Fed’s answer? Print faster. Flood the system with more currency. But once confidence in the dollar evaporates—and it will—hyperinflation will crush savings, pensions, and wages.

Gold and silver will skyrocket not just in dollar terms, but in REAL purchasing power.

When the collapse hits:

Banks will freeze accounts (just like they did in Cyprus, Greece, and during COVID-era cash restrictions).

Government will impose capital controls (already preparing with CBDCs—Central Bank Digital Currencies).

Paper wealth will vaporize as the dollar plunges.

But those holding physical gold and silver will survive—even thrive—as real money reasserts its value.

Prepare NOW Before It’s Too Late

If you’re still keeping your wealth in dying dollars, you are being looted. The only assets that will retain value are:

Physical gold & silver (never paper "gold" ETFs!)

Productive land & food independence

Tangible barterable goods such as ammo, diesel fuel, medical supplies, etc

The collapse is inevitable. The only question is—will you protect yourself, or will you be wiped out?

Prepare while you still can.

Action items: (Note: Do not interpret as financial advice. I am not your financial advisor.)

?Check the gold and silver retailers and producers we've partnered with at RangerDeals.com

?Get out of stocks and treasuries while you can. Move to real assets which include metals, land, commodities or other physical goods

?If you hold paper gold and silver (ETFs), or "unallocated" gold and silver, swap it for either allocated, vaulted metals or take possession with physical metals.

- Mike Adams, the Health Ranger

P.S. – Want to learn more? Check out my free audio books listed below. Instant free downloads with a wealth of information to help you survive and thrive through what's coming.

###

