The Health Ranger's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Jolk's avatar
Richard Jolk
19m

Preventing Iran from having nukes and keeping international waters as international waters IS NOT UNREASONABLE. Remember, these are the people that have been chanting "death to America" for almost 5 decades.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Adams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture