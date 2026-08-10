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Keyfitter's avatar
Keyfitter
3d

I grew up in rural poverty and self reliance is no game to me. It’s being able to survive with no help. A side benefit is that it saves you a lot of money.

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Cautious canadian's avatar
Cautious canadian
3d

People please remember that Mike Adam’s cheered on IsraHELL when the genocide started, shows his real character.

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