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Alfred Kuntz's avatar
Alfred Kuntz
2h

Mike, I'd recommend one simple addition that is relatively cheap and doesnt take a whole lot of time to master. A simple 8 to 10 foot cast net. Most Americans live near a coastal body of water, river system, or lake. A well built cast net might cost 100 dollars and with an afternoon of practice a person can get the basics down and throw it with a good spread. A man could easily feed a family on a daily basis in a pinch. Get a decent seign net and 2 men can feed a neighborhood. :)

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