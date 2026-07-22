The Fragile Foundation of Modern Life

Most people are sleepwalking through the greatest crisis in human history. They assume that because problems have always been solved in the past, they will be solved again. This is a dangerous illusion.

The collapse isn’t a distant theory -- it’s already underway. The disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, as detailed in a systemic risk analysis, reveals that “the interruption of one narrow corridor can propagate outward into a general crisis of civilization” [1]. When energy and shipping break down, we aren’t thrown back merely to the 1800s; we are thrown into a world without functioning infrastructure.

William Ophuls, in his book Immoderate Greatness, explains how inflation creates a “money illusion” that disconnects the artificial economy from ecological reality [2]. That illusion is about to shatter. Our entire way of life depends on the uninterrupted flow of oil, natural gas, and container ships. A single chokepoint in the Persian Gulf can trigger food shortages, power blackouts, and the collapse of supply chains across every continent. Most people cannot even imagine what life looks like without the conveniences made possible by exports from the Persian Gulf.

Why the Collapse Will Be Catastrophic

The loss of modern infrastructure is catastrophic because we have forgotten even basic survival skills. Few people know how to blacksmith, maintain a water pump, or operate a steel mill without automation. As researcher David DuByne warns, civilizational cycles are converging into a global cataclysmic shift . The cascade is unstoppable. When the Haber-Bosch process -- the chemical reaction that feeds half the world -- goes offline, fertilizer shortages trigger food shortages, then social collapse [3].

David Holmgren, in Future Scenarios, notes that a robust civilization should have fallback strategies, but our globalized system has none [4]. Curiously, the MuseLetter 309 describes how a “good civilizational death” would be slow and manageable, yet the speed of our decline will be catastrophic because we have eliminated redundancy in favor of efficiency [5]. The water has already receded; the tsunami is coming. As I’ve written before, this is not fearmongering but a logical projection based on the dependencies we’ve built [6].

The Warning Signs You Must Not Ignore

As Matt Bracken told me in a recent interview (BrightVideos.com), the first visible signal will be the wholesale looting of grocery stores and big-box retailers, especially in major cities. Food riots are already imminent in America, as a perfect storm of economic collapse, engineered food shortages, and government overreach builds toward an inevitable explosion of social unrest [7]. As I’ve discussed in my broadcasts, when you see that, you must already have your supplies and skills in place -- don’t become part of a desperate mob [8].

I’ve forced myself to learn solar installation, water pump maintenance, basic electrical wiring and other skills because hiring experts teaches me nothing. In my article “It’s Critical to Prepare Now for the Coming Collapse,” I warned that the window to prepare is closing faster than most realize [6]. Stockpile storable food, secure backup communications, and have plenty of physical gold or silver for trade. Andy Schectman, president of Miles Franklin, explains that gold and silver are essential because they cannot be counterfeited [9]. These metals will become the only honest currency when fiat money collapses.

The Scale of What’s Coming

Global hunger could literally kill 400 million people, but cascading failures -- from fertilizer shortages to nuclear plant meltdowns -- could go far past that and push the death numbers into the billions. The Haber-Bosch house of cards supports half the world’s population [3], but when that collapses, we may enter a warlord era with cannibalism, as the Middle East becomes uninhabitable (from nuclear fallout or the destruction of desalination plants) and the global power structure reconfigures. David Holmgren’s Future Scenarios emphasizes that our industrial civilization has failed to devote resources to serious redesign strategies [4].

The systemic risk analysis of a Strait of Hormuz closure shows that the modern world order has created “a machinery of dependence so extreme that the interruption of one narrow corridor can propagate outward into a general crisis of civilization” [1]. This is not fearmongering; it is a sober projection based on historical patterns of civilizational decay.

Prepare Now -- While You Still Can

I choose to learn by doing, using AI as my teacher when needed, because self-reliance is the best hedge against collapse. Growing your own food and having a backup generator or solar-powered battery system are crucial, as I discussed in previous interviews [10]. Stockpile storable food, secure backup communications, and hold physical gold and silver for trade. As noted in “The Coming Food Riots in America,” decentralized finance and encrypted communications preserve your ability to speak and organize freely outside the surveillance grid [7].

My advice: decide today that you will not be caught off guard. Stay informed through independent sources like my work at NaturalNews.com. The collapse is coming, but you can survive it with preparation and knowledge. The time to act is now -- while the shelves are still full and the lights are still on (and the dollar still has some value remaining).

References

Systemic Risk: A 12-Order Cascading Analysis Of A Zero-Flow Strait Of Hormuz Closure - ZeroHedge, March 5, 2026. Immoderate Greatness: Why Civilizations Fail - William Ophuls. The Haber-Bosch House of Cards: Why the One Chemical Reaction that Feeds Half the World is About to Go Offline - NaturalNews.com, March 20, 2026. Future Scenarios: How Communities Can Adapt to Peak Oil and Climate Change - David Holmgren. MuseLetter 309 - February 2018. It’s Critical to Prepare Now for the Coming Collapse - Mike Adams, NaturalNews.com, May 20, 2026. The Coming Food Riots in America: Cycles, Collapse, and the Creeping Police State - NaturalNews.com, January 28, 2026. Bright Videos News - COMING FOOD RIOTS - Mike Adams, BrightVideos.com, January 28, 2026. Mike Adams interview with Andy Schectman - March 20, 2024. Mike Adams interview with Alexander Macris - July 10, 2024.

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