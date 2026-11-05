No Savior Is Coming, Trump's Technocracy and Parallel Economies

Today’s interview here on BrightVideos.com centers on John Bush’s Exit and Build philosophy, which urges people to stop looking to external political figures for solutions and instead take personal responsibility for creating freedom, prosperity, and privacy in their own lives. Bush, the creator of ExitAndBuild.com, argues that government operates as intended by enriching those in power at everyone else’s expense, and that neither the current system of government nor corporate abuse can be reformed from within. Speaking from Mollie Engelhart’s Sovereignty Ranch in Bandera, Texas, ahead of the sixth annual Exit and Build event running November 5th through 8th, he describes the gathering as a way to bring together hundreds of freedom-minded people and powerful speakers so attendees leave better equipped to build lives aligned with their values. He contends that many people remain stuck focusing on problems through endless online scrolling and documentaries, which breeds fear and anxiety, and that the knowledge they gain should instead be put into practice.

Bush outlines two main focus areas at Live Free Academy: a counter economy based on trading outside the system through alternative currencies, privacy-based cryptocurrencies, metals, barter, and parallel economies, and a return to the land through growing one’s own food, with the ranch’s restaurant sourcing food from the land and regeneratively raised cattle and pigs while accepting metals and cryptocurrency. He names speakers including David Avocado Wolfe, Joel Skousen, Alex Zeck, and Curtis Stone, and notes that the event will be livestreamed via a virtual immersion pass using Starlink and alternative mesh Wi-Fi systems, with Meshtastic being tested to demonstrate off-grid decentralized communication. Bush characterizes the MAGA movement as largely a manufactured psyop that drew people back into a system losing their faith, and asserts that Trump has more effectively advanced technocracy and the Great Reset agenda than any Democrat would have, while cautioning that the left-right contest is a distraction from the advance of artificial intelligence and surveillance systems. He encourages people to spend less time on the political show and more time growing food, learning alternative currencies, and building deep relationships with like-minded people, describing connection with others as the most important step toward becoming anti-fragile.

For more updates, visit BrightVideos.com