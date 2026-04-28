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Scott munson
8h

ranian strikes on US bases REVEALED by NBC News

https://seemorerocks.substack.com/p/iranian-strikes-on-us-bases-revealed

13:17 embedded YouTube video watch and listen and or listen in app in background multitasking in browser or mail

ROBIN WESTENRA 2026.04.28 Tue

https://substack.com/@seemorerocks

Bahrain

Iraq

Jordan

Kuwait

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Adapted from NBC News

DEBASED

REPORT: TRUMP ADMIN CONCEALING THE SCALE OF IRANIAN ATTACKS

F5 fighter jet twin engine twin pilot cockpit

Northrop F-5 Tiger Freedom Fighter

The Northrop F-5 is a family of supersonic light fighter aircraft initially designed as a privately funded project in the late 1950s by Northrop Corporation. There are two main models: the original F-5A and F-5B Freedom Fighter variants, and the extensively updated F-5E and F-5F Tiger II variants.

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Vic Hughes's avatar
Vic Hughes
5h

While you are correct there will most likely be permanent loss of some oil or gas recoveries from the wells that get shut in, Kuwait is not a very good reservoir analogy. The wells in Kuwait were intentionally sabotaged, which is very different than controlled well shut downs.

Perhaps the simplest way to think of a well is a ballon and as an filter. (I know this is very simplistic. I have done Graduate Petroleum Engineering classes and done Reservoir Engineering, but this will hopefully give some insights).

First The Ballon. Reservoirs that produce oil or gas are under pressure, like a balloon. If you pop the balloon and allow a catastrophic pressure decline, the ballon collapses. This is like what happend in Kuwait. The Iraqis blew up the wellheads, the ballon collapsed, often blowing pieces of the ballon out.

In the controlled shut-ins in the Middle East as a result of the US Israeli Iran War, you can plan your reservoir pressure management to minimize damage to the ballon. Think of a balloon being closed but very slowly leaking over time. It will still lose pressure, but very slowly.

Now think of a filter. Filters are designed to have flow through them, usually at very controlled flow rates. When the flow rates are dramatically higher than design flow rates, it can plug the flow paths and permanently damage the filter, permanently restricting flows. That is somewhat like the area around the wellbore in a well. It is a filter that all the oil or gas in a reservoir has to flow thru to be produced.

When you rapidly decrease the well pressure (pop the ballon), the initially flow rate in the filter will increase dramatically, permanently plugging the filter. This rapid pressure decline can damage the area around the wellbore, permanently limiting reservoir recoveries. Particularly near the critical area of the well bore. This is what happened in Kuwait.

In the controlled shut-in from the US Israeli war, with the slow leaking ballon, it will be much easier to ensure the well bore is as minimally permanently damaged as possible. Things like controlled flaring or pressure maintenance can reduce this damage significantly. There may still be permanent reservoir damage, but nothing like Kuwait.

Of course wells that are bombed are more like Kuwait. If the US attacks again and the Iranians start “Kuwaiting” other producing fields, that can pop the ballon and destroy the filters. Then all bets are off on how much oil and gas is permanently lost.

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