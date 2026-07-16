The Madness of Nuking Pickaxe Mountain

The Trump administration claims it destroyed Iran’s nuclear program last year, yet now we hear talk of dropping a tactical nuclear weapon on Pickaxe Mountain -- a 600-meter granite mountain inside Iran. This is the same administration that boasts about ending endless wars. Now it threatens to start a nuclear war over a stash of nuclear material it already claimed to have destroyed a year earlier.

I believe this is pure insanity. Iran likely already has nuclear weapons (or is very near rolling them out) for the simple reason that you cannot bomb away knowledge of physics. Even if you destroy every centrifuge, the scientists still know how to build more. As I have written before in my article on the nuclear rubicon, the idea that military strikes can erase nuclear capability is a dangerous fantasy [1]. And the World Health Organization has warned that a nuclear incident in this conflict could be a “worst-case scenario” [2]. The only rational conclusion is that the push to nuke Pickaxe Mountain serves some hidden agenda far beyond disabling Iran’s program.

Why Iran Having Nukes Would Help Stabilize the World and End the War

Let me state something that will make establishment types furious: Iran having nuclear weapons could actually reduce the risk of war. A nuclear-armed Iran would act like a porcupine -- nobody wants to bite it. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which handles 20% of global oil, has already devastated the world economy. A stable, deterred Iran would reopen the strait and restore trade [3].

Besides, the United States has no moral standing to decide who gets nukes. We dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, killing over 200,000 people [4]. We helped Israel acquire a massive undeclared nuclear arsenal -- a fact that a Trump arms control official refused to even confirm [5]. If self-defense is legitimate for Israel and the U.S., it is legitimate for Iran. As I argued in my analysis of the nuclear rubicon, Iran’s deterrent is our only real hope for de-escalation [1]. And Iran is clearly behaving in a far more rational fashion in all this than either Trump or Netanyahu.

Book author Jerome Corsi and Craig Smith document in Black Gold Stranglehold how the U.S. has used the Non-Proliferation Treaty to demand Iran dismantle enrichment while Israel’s nukes remain unacknowledged [6]. This double standard is not about non-proliferation; it is about maintaining dominance. A nuclear Iran could actually stabilize the region by making aggression too costly, leading to a drawdown of western military forces and a restoration of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Fallout Nightmare: Cesium-137 and Global Food Contamination

If the U.S. drops a nuclear weapon on Pickaxe Mountain, the fallout will be catastrophic. Cesium-137, with a half-life of 29 years, will contaminate soil and water across vast areas for centuries. This isotope bioaccumulates in animals, entering the food chain through milk and meat. As I explained in my personal guide to nuclear survival, cesium contamination renders land unusable for 300 years [7]. The Chernobyl containment shell currently in place to prevent ongoing radiation from poisoning Europe shows the long-term maintenance nightmare; imagine that multiplied across the northern hemisphere.

Science papers confirm that cesium-137 from nuclear fallout accumulates in rodents and other lifeforms [8]. Plutonium isotopes also persist in the environment for millennia [9]. In the aftermath of a nuclear exchange, the rush for pre-fallout food will be desperate (and the value of post-fallout food will plunge).

I have been warning for years in my survival articles about the need to stock clean food because when the fallout comes, the grocery stores will be empty within hours [10]. A nuclear strike on Iran would dwarf Fukushima’s release of cesium and strontium, turning the planet’s breadbasket into a radioactive wasteland and placing a premium on “pre-fallout” food supplies.

The Vaccine Connection: How Spike Protein Suppresses Chromosomal Repair

Here is the link that the mainstream media will never explain. Ionizing radiation causes double-strand breaks in our DNA. Our bodies repair these breaks through a process called non-homologous end joining, or NHEJ. But the spike protein from the COVID-19 injections can suppress NHEJ by up to 90%, according to research I have covered extensively. In my interviews with experts like Dr. Anna-Marie Michalcia, we documented the strange substances circulating in vaccinated individuals that impair normal cellular function [11]. The self-replicating nature of the mRNA constructs means they can cause ongoing damage [12].

Do you recognize the binary weapons system yet? Spike protein injections + nuclear war fallout = mass chromosomal damage across humanity. (Depopulation)

This is all clearly a deliberate depopulation strategy: first, the fake pandemic was used to inject billions with spike protein. Then the globalists engineer a limited nuclear war to release massive radiation. The vaccinated population, unable to repair DNA damage, will die off from radiation sickness, cancer, and organ failure. I have warned for years that we are being hunted by depopulation pushers [13]. The spike protein is the biological key that locks the door on our ability to survive nuclear fallout. As I wrote in my article comparing the vaccine holocaust to Chernobyl, the evil is even deeper than the Soviet cover-up [14].

The same globalists who pushed the mRNA jabs are now pushing for nuclear escalation. This is not a coincidence. It is a man-made catastrophe designed to eliminate the compromised population.

You Can Survive Nuclear Fallout – Here’s How

Despite the dark picture, survival is possible if your NHEJ system is intact and you take action to shore up your natural DNA repair mechanisms. First, if you have not taken the spike protein injections, your body retains the natural ability to repair DNA damage. Second, radiation exposure over time is survivable if the dosage is spread out over time. As I explained in my nuclear survival guide, staying inside a shielded shelter for the first 48 hours reduces exposure by up to 90% [7]. After that, limit additional toxins -- avoid processed foods, use binders like activated charcoal to remove cesium, and stock up on clean food from trusted sources like HealthRangerStore.com.

Potassium iodide protects the thyroid from radioactive iodine, but that is only one radioisotope. Cesium-137 requires different countermeasures, including Prussian blue and high-fiber foods that bind cesium in the gut. Iodine alone will not save you from a full fission bomb, by the way. It doesn’t make you “radiation proof.” But your body can repair double-strand breaks if given enough time, vitality and nutritional support.

However, the spike protein cripples that repair system. That is why avoiding the jab is a critical factor in surviving nuclear fallout. (The most important factor, of course, is reducing exposure to high-energy, ionizing radiation, especially in high doses experienced over a short period of time.) As I have stated in my broadcasts, your vitality and nutrition are critical to your defense .

The Choice Is Yours – Prepare or Perish

We stand at a pivot point. The decisions made in the next few months will determine whether humanity has a future or suffers a collapse that echoes for decades [15]. I have been warning about the convergence of geopolitical madness and biological warfare for years [16]. But you are not powerless. You can choose to pursue a lifestyle of health, nutrition, decentralization, off-grid preparedness and independence. It will serve you well in the months ahead.

Some words of advice: Oppose war escalation. Do not take dangerous vaccines. Prepare with clean food, water filtration, and a plan to shelter in place. Nuclear war does not have to kill you if you understand the science and take action now. The globalists want you to believe that survival is impossible -- that is a lie designed to make you give up. I choose to prepare, to thrive, and to help others do the same.

Follow my interviews and video reports on decentralized living at Decentralize.TV

References

The Nuclear Rubicon: Why Iran’s Deterrent Is Our Only Hope and How to Survive What Follows - NaturalNews.com. March 26, 2026. WHO warns of ‘worst-case scenario nuclear incident’ in US-Israeli war on Iran - Middle East Eye. March 18, 2026. The Domino Effect How a US Attack on Iran Could Unleash Global Catastrophe - NaturalNews.com. Finn Heartley. February 20, 2026. Eight Decades Later, It Remains One World or None - Antiwar.com. Eric Ross and Tom Engelhardt. February 11, 2026. US Arms Control Official Refuses To Comment When Asked If Israel Has Nuclear Weapons - Antiwar.com. March 25, 2026. Black Gold Stranglehold. Jerome R. Corsi and Craig R. Smith. Nuclear Survival in the Age of Madness: My Personal Guide to What Comes After the Bombs - NaturalNews.com. April 9, 2026. ACCUMULATION OF 137CESIUM AND 90STRONTIUM FROM ABIOTIC AND BIOTIC SOURCES IN RODENTS AT CHORNOBYL, UKRAINE - Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry Vol. 20 No. 9 pp. 1927–1935 2001. Plutonium isotopes in the Hungarian environment - Journal of Environmental Radioactivity 97 (2008) 153-160. Beata Varga et al. Americans are suddenly preparing like crazy for World War III and nuclear fallout - NaturalNews.com. August 13, 2017. Mike Adams interview with Dr. Anna-Marie Michalcia. February 21, 2023. Health Ranger Report - Self replicating mRNA - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com. June 5, 2024. Brighteon Broadcast News - You Are Being HUNTED - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com. February 27, 2024. The vaccine holocaust is America’s CHERNOBYL... - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. January 20, 2022. Trump’s Historic Choice: Humanity Either Has a Future, or a Collapse - NaturalNews.com. June 17, 2026. We Are Sleepwalking Into a Nuclear Holocaust – And Now Forced to Prepare for the Worst - NaturalNews.com. June 11, 2026. Radiation is Already Killing Babies - NaturalNews.com. June 17, 2011. Children and pollution why scientists disagree. Colleen F. Moore.

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