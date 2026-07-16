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Nattolie Chilton's avatar
Nattolie Chilton
6h

thank you for your tireless work...

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Jaye Parker's avatar
Jaye Parker
7h

To paraphrase JFK: War has become unwinnable in this Nuclear Age.. and there is No Tactical Nuclear Holocaust..

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