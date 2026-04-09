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John Elliott's avatar
John Elliott
14h

Right on, Mike! I believe there is little chance of stopping the puppets of the Money Masters, the Central bankers and Committee of 300, who's top priority is depopulation through first, the bio weapons followed nuclear war, the latter of which they have calculated would wipe out 5 billion of the eaters, plus the one billion plus that the Covid-19 jabs will ultimately eliminate. If the nuclear activity is limited, the best possibility for survival is the Southern Hemisphere, where the winds of the North will not cross over the equatorial barrier. My brother and I, residing currently in Georgia (country) have planned for the southern scenario for years.

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Ann Bouchard's avatar
Ann Bouchard
15h

The inevitablness of it all.

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