Nuking Iran Would Spark Global Thermonuclear War and Inescapable Radioisotope Fallout

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams discusses the potential for a U.S. tactical nuclear strike on a mountain in Iran, referred to as “Pickaxe Mountain.” Adams reports that rumors suggest the United States may use a tactical nuclear weapon to destroy a nuclear weapons development facility located 600 meters beneath solid granite, as conventional bunker buster bombs cannot penetrate that depth. He contrasts this with the White House’s previous claim in June 2025 that Iran’s nuclear program had been completely destroyed. Adams references independent journalist Pepe Escobar’s report, citing a source in Pakistan, that Iran may have acquired multiple nuclear warheads, possibly from Pakistan. Adams argues that if Iran has nuclear weapons, it would be a de-escalatory act of self-defense, as it could stop the U.S. and Israel from bombing Iran and restore stability to the Strait of Hormuz. He also hypothesizes that a U.S. nuclear attack on Iran could trigger a global nuclear exchange, with Russia potentially using its Poseidon underwater drone to create a radioactive tsunami on the U.S. East Coast.

Adams then discusses the biological consequences of a nuclear war, focusing on the radioisotope Cesium-137, which has a 29-year half-life and can contaminate land and food for centuries. He explains that the human body has a repair mechanism called non-homologous end joining (NHEJ) that can repair double-strand breaks in DNA caused by ionizing radiation, allowing for survival of low-level radiation exposure over time. Adams warns that the spike protein from COVID-19 vaccines suppresses this repair mechanism by up to 90%, making vaccinated individuals more vulnerable to radiation-induced DNA damage. He concludes that a full-scale nuclear war would create a rush on “pre-fallout” food, while governments would likely supply “post-fallout” food to the poor. Adams advises that good nutrition, clean living, and a healthy body are the keys to surviving a nuclear fallout scenario, noting that the body can survive a significant amount of radiation exposure if it is spread out over time, allowing for natural repair. He also promotes his own store for pre-fallout food supplies.

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