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Smacko9
9hEdited

re: AI: 'if there really is a democracy' ...

https://youtu.be/RwlgFC6S-OE?t=4430

Tech Whistleblower: You Only Have 3 Years Left Before It Hits! - Mo Gawdat

https://youtu.be/RwlgFC6S-OE?t=5393

turn AI on ITself / Corruption

turn elite seek of 'authority'/ control On the elite seek of 'authority' control

stop the 'hypocrisy against humanity'

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https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-1-e&q=laws+of+robotics+asimov

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