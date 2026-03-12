Oil and Fertilizer Prices Skyrocket while Delusional Trump Claims Victory

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams discusses rising fertilizer costs, which have increased by 77% in the U.S. due to disruptions in global supply chains, particularly the closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Mike emphasizes that higher fertilizer prices will lead to reduced crop yields globally, exacerbating food scarcity and inflation. Additionally, China has banned refined fuel exports, signaling concerns over impending energy shortages. Mike warns that these disruptions could trigger economic instability, food shortages, and geopolitical conflict, urging viewers to prepare by stockpiling essentials like fertilizer, seeds, and storable food.

The second segment explores the potential for a false flag attack in the U.S. to justify further military escalation against Iran. Mike argues that such an event, possibly involving drones or radiological weapons, could be used to manipulate public opinion and push for a military draft. Historical precedents like 9/11 and the Oklahoma City bombing are cited as examples of government-engineered crises. Mike concludes by stressing the need for resilience, self-sufficiency, and skepticism toward official narratives while advocating for peaceful resolutions to avoid broader conflict.

