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Rosemary's avatar
Rosemary
7d

A true HERO, in other words.

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Pat Wetzel's avatar
Pat Wetzel
7d

While much of this goes over my head, I am fascinated by the idea of sharing hard earned wisdom across generations. Please write more about these possibilities. And if you haven't seen Brainstorm (Natalie Wood's last movie) you might find it interesting. Thanks for all that you do!

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