One Missile Strike Away From Global Famine Where BILLIONS Die

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams discussed escalating tensions in the Middle East, focusing on potential global energy disruptions and famine risks. He highlighted Israel’s recent attack on Iran’s South Pars gas field and Iran’s retaliatory threats against Qatar’s Ras Laffan LNG facility—critical infrastructure supplying 20–22% of global LNG exports. Adams warned that if Iran destroys Qatar’s 14 LNG “trains” (processing units), each containing irreplaceable cryogenic heat exchangers, global LNG production could collapse. Rebuilding these units would take 10–15 years due to limited manufacturing capacity (only one company in Pennsylvania produces them) and logistical challenges, potentially triggering a decade-long famine.

Adams emphasized the fragility of modern civilization’s reliance on LNG for fertilizer production, noting that half the world’s population depends on nitrogen fertilizers for food. A prolonged LNG shortage could slash crop yields by 25–50%, risking starvation for 2–4 billion people. He urged listeners to prepare by stockpiling food, fuel, and seeds, citing Health Ranger Store resources. Additionally, he promoted The Last Molecule, a free audiobook explaining the crisis, and Brighteon’s decentralized audiobook platform, offering survival-focused content. The broadcast concluded with critiques of U.S. foreign policy and calls for self-sufficiency amid looming systemic collapse.

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