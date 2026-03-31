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Barry Morgan's avatar
Barry Morgan
6d

Failure to recognize global strategy is responsible for this post.

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Amy Lauschke's avatar
Amy Lauschke
6d

Don't be so sure that Trump is signalling his true intention. It could be just a decoy to lull the Iranians into complecency. Trump would then spring a nasty bomb onto the civilians. I think he is now possessed by Satan.

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