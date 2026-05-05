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Silvia Rousseva's avatar
Silvia Rousseva
6h

The Emperor is clearly not in charge of anything, but I am starting to wonder if this whole war is not simply a ploy to starve humanity, with the Iranian regime being just as much in on it as the presumed Zionist enemies. And while we're busy discussing the dire straits in the Strait of Hormuz, we seem to have forgotten the plight of the Palestinians and now also the Lebanese. I don't disagree that Trump's pronouncements are ridiculous: at the same time, he and his family members have profited tremendously from the Tweet war, so it seems to me that he knows exactly what he is doing and he and his handlers are getting exactly what they want.

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Ron Meinhardt for US Senate's avatar
Ron Meinhardt for US Senate
7h

The Emperor’s been naked for a while now but the “Faith” office keeps telling him he’s wearing the robes of Jesus Christ.

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