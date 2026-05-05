The Fantasy That Unraveled in 24 Hours

President Trump took to Truth Social last weekend to announce he had ordered the U.S. Navy to begin “guiding” commercial tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. He promised to ‘guide ships safely out’ of the war zone. It sounded bold. It sounded decisive. It was a lie that collapsed within 24 hours. Within a day, officials clarified there would be no formal convoy -- just ships in the vicinity and radio guidance. This is not a real operation; it is a PR stunt that disintegrated the moment anyone looked at it closely.

As I pointed out in my article on March 30, Trump’s ‘Dire Straits Delusion’ is a dangerous military fantasy that threatens us all [1]. The emperor has no clothes, and the U.S. Navy has no plan. The operation, laughably mocked as ‘Operation Free-Dumb,’ was exposed as empty theater almost instantly. The administration promised a naval escort, then immediately walked it back. This is not war-fighting; it is gaslighting.

The Reality Check: A Navy That Can’t Even Get Close to the Strait

Let’s talk about the numbers. The U.S. Navy has only about a dozen ships in the entire Persian Gulf region that would be capable of escorting tankers out of the Persian Gulf. There are thousands of tankers waiting to transit the Strait. Escorting even a fraction of them would require a fleet ten times the size. Iran has made it clear that any attempt to force the waterway will be met with destruction. As Admiral James Stavridis (ret.) noted in an analysis cited by Andrei Martyanov in ‘The Real Revolution in Military Affairs,’ any conventional naval push into the Strait would be a suicide run [2]. Iran controls the coastline with missiles, drones, and speedboats. The U.S. Navy cannot get close enough to escort anything.

Then there is the absurd claim of guiding ships by radio. Iran holds the high ground -- literally. They sit on the northern shore of the Strait. They have anti-ship missiles that can turn any tanker into a fireball. As I explained in an earlier article, Trump’s Hormuz Escort Order is a desperate, deadly gambit that will fail [3]. The radio guidance idea is a fantasy: Iran controls the strait with weapons, not a navy. The U.S. Navy’s only play is to stay far away, which means they don’t control much of anything in the strait.

Gaslighting the Public: Fox News and the Cult of Delusion

Fox News hosts like Jesse Watters routinely declare total victory, echoing Trump’s false claims without a shred of evidence. This is ‘transmilitarism’ -- a delusion where a failed military self-identifies as dominant. Left-wing delusions were annoying during the Biden years; right-wing delusions start wars and cause mass casualties. I’ve seen this pattern before: a president who cannot admit failure, amplified by a media machine that profits from lies.

In a Bright Videos News segment on March 31, I optimistically detailed how Trump is considering ending the conflict without reopening the Strait, effectively surrendering to Iran [4]. Yet the propaganda machine keeps spinning. The gap between reality and the official narrative is now a chasm. Fox News and its ilk are not reporting; they are providing cover for a catastrophe. This is not journalism; it is the PR arm of a failed war policy.

Geography Doesn’t Care About Tweets

The only way to control the Strait of Hormuz is to control Iran. Iran sits on the entire northern shore of the strait. Destroying its air force or navy is irrelevant when all they need to block the strait are missiles and radios. As Jerome R. Corsi wrote in ‘Atomic Iran,’ the mullahs can make a unilateral decision to close the waterway, and no amount of U.S. bombing will change that [5]. The geography is immutable. Trump’s tweets cannot move mountains or coastline.

In my March 10 article, ‘Why Iran, Not America, Now Controls the Global Energy Economy,’ I argued that the U.S. has already lost this conflict [6]. Iran holds all the cards. They can sit back and let the world economy choke. Trump’s claims of victory are pure fantasy. The Strait remains closed, and the U.S. Navy is begging for help from Europe -- a humiliating turn that I predicted would happen [7].

The $4 Billion-a-Day Cost of Delusion

The consequences are not abstract. According to Hormuz Strait Monitor data, roughly 21% of the world’s oil and 25% of its LNG pass through that waterway. With the Strait effectively closed, global energy costs have soared by $4 billion every day. Japan and South Korea are in critical shape -- they depend almost entirely on that oil. Global famine is now a certainty, as I warned in my March 5 article [8]. The fertilizer shipments are blocked, crop yields are plummeting, and food prices are skyrocketing.

All of this is happening because Trump and his team refuse to face reality. They launched a war they cannot win, then pretended they could fix it with a tweet. The cost is not just dollars; it is lives. Millions may starve because of this delusion. As Robert Bryce documented in ‘Gusher of Lies,’ U.S. energy policy has always been built on dangerous delusions [9]. This time, the delusion has a body count.

Conclusion: Don’t Believe the Hype

Operation Free-Dumb is just the latest in a series of failed promises. It was doomed from the start, and everyone paying attention knew it. The emperor has no clothes, and the American people are being asked to pay for the tailor. As George Carlin said, it’s called the American dream because you have to be asleep to believe it. I believe the only way through this crisis is to negotiate with Iran -- real negotiation, not Twitter bluster. Anything else is suicidal fantasy.

The White House cannot bomb its way out of a corner it painted itself into. The Strait of Hormuz remains closed. The U.S. Navy is exposed as a paper tiger. And the world is paying the price. Wake up, America. The emperor is naked, and the ship is sinking.

References

Trump’s Dire Straits Delusion: A Dangerous Military Fantasy That Threatens Us All - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 30, 2026. The Real Revolution in Military Affairs - Andrei Martyanov. Trump’s Hormuz Escort Order is a Desperate Deadly Gambit That Will Sink America - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 4, 2026. 2026-03-31-BVN-GLOBAL ENERGY LOCKDOWNS_otter_ai- - Bright Videos Network. Atomic Iran - Jerome R. Corsi. Why Iran, Not America, Now Controls the Global Energy Economy - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 10, 2026. 2026-03-17-BVN-TRUMP BEGS EUROPE FOR HELP_otter_ai- - Bright Videos Network. The Window Is Closing: How the Iran Conflict Just Unleashed a Global Famine Trigger - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 5, 2026. Gusher of Lies: The Dangerous Delusions of Energy Independence - Robert Bryce.

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