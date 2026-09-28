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GenX1966's avatar
GenX1966
Sep 28

Oracle is a Davos Corporate Partner.

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EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
Sep 28

AZ Free News reports on crime corruption pay for play by Hobbs and Mayes; goes deeper, John McCain brought in, installed his chosen former Governator Doug Roscoe from Ohio aka Ducey to implement Chinese involved Data and other Centers near Military bases UofA TUC gathers property owners together gave US the You Own Nothing Lectures GOv Crimes Corruption Coverups Escalated as we are Victimized Repeatedly

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