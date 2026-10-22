Owen Shroyer Interview: The Collapse of MAGA Loyalty, Why Trump Lost the Anti-War Vote and the Third-Party Path to 2028

In today’s interview on Brightvideos.com, Mike Adams spoke with Owen Shroyer about the upcoming midterm elections, the MAGA movement, and Shroyer’s independent media work. Shroyer said the Trump administration has not delivered on core MAGA commitments such as no new wars, fiscal conservatism, mass deportations, and deep state arrests. He argued that Republicans may stay home in the midterms and that election fraud claims are likely to be made regardless of the outcome. He also cited early voting numbers, social media censorship concerns, and Elon Musk’s spending as factors to watch. Shroyer predicted Democratic gains in the midterms and said the Iran war could damage Republican prospects in 2028. He added that a third-party or independent candidate could be viable in 2028, citing Texas as a possible target.

Shroyer also discussed his departure from Infowars and his independent program, The Owen Report, which he described as a news-focused show airing weekdays. He said independent media faces both opportunities and censorship challenges, and he described his audience as including people who want news without a political brand. Shroyer discussed plans for a Bongino block party in Austin, an event inspired by social media responses from people blocked by Dan Bongino. He said interest from political contacts made him decide to proceed with the event. He also commented on the 2028 election, saying he doubted anyone from the Trump administration could win and that figures such as Thomas Massie might be better positioned.

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