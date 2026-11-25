On today’s interview, host Mike Adams of BrightVideos.com speaks with author and researcher Steve Quayle about his predictions for the period between 2027 and 2030, revisiting themes from their earlier film “Battlefield America.” Quayle asserts that artifacts of historical consequence are being moved out of the United States by powerful families and institutions, including the Rothschilds, the Rockefellers, and the Smithsonian, based on his interpretation of what he describes as Fallen Angel glyph communications. He contends these groups expect a nuclear war concentrated in the Northern Hemisphere and are relocating to the Southern Hemisphere to preserve control over what he calls real history. The discussion frames these claimed developments within Quayle’s broader religious narrative, in which Lucifer will eventually present hidden knowledge and claim to be God. Adams steers the conversation toward artificial intelligence, describing Anthropic founder Dario Amodei as a frightening transhumanist figure and framing the debate as a struggle between open source and closed source AI.

Quayle argues that the central issue underlying the AI industry is control, which he describes as the power of life and death, and claims Amodei possesses clearances unknown to most Americans. Adams asserts that many AI industry leaders lack pro-human morals and seek to replace humanity with entities developed in their laboratories, while Quayle characterizes these efforts as supernatural in nature. The two also discuss the displacement of human workers by AI, with Adams citing reporting on rising food bank demand among formerly employed professionals. Quayle claims that the AI platform owners are attempting to acquire ancient manuscripts and control all knowledge, and he repeats his assertion that powerful interests want the majority of the world’s population eliminated. Both men conclude that sinister, anti-human forces are influencing a faction of the AI industry and are working to replace God and humanity, with Quayle stating his view that these forces are in control. The interview closes with promotion of a satellite phone offer and a preview of a second segment covering the power grid, food supply, and telecommunications systems.

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