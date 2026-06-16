Pathway to REAL Personal Peace + Strange Invention Causes Pain to VANISH

On today’s episode, Mike Adams presents a dire outlook for global energy supplies and geopolitical stability, asserting that the United States and Israel have no intention of honoring a peace deal with Iran. He argues that the Strait of Hormuz will not reopen for commercial shipping this year, and that at best, a single wave of oil might reach retail markets around mid-October. Adams attributes this to Israel’s continued military aggression and the unwillingness of the U.S. to stop providing support, including aerial refueling tankers. He warns that without the Strait open, fuel shortages will cascade through the global economy, causing severe disruptions to transportation, industry, and food distribution.

In response to this predicted collapse, Adams emphasizes the critical importance of acquiring practical, hands-on skills and building self-reliant infrastructure. He describes his own efforts to learn how to crimp electrical cables for an off-grid solar system and advocates for mastering a wide range of basic survival tasks, from plumbing to diesel engine maintenance. Adams argues that real wealth is not found in paper assets or stock market gains, but in direct connections to nature, physical health, and the ability to sustain oneself through one’s own labor and values. He concludes by warning against investing in major AI companies, which he characterizes as funding an infrastructure that will ultimately be used against humanity.

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