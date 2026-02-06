In today’s interview on Health Ranger Report, geopolitical analyst Patrick Henningsen discusses escalating tensions between the U.S., Iran, and Israel, emphasizing the risks of military conflict and broader geopolitical consequences. Henningsen argues that recent U.S. rhetoric justifying strikes on Iran lacks credible evidence and relies on exaggerated propaganda, similar to past justifications for interventions in Iraq and Syria. He highlights Iran’s military capabilities, including advanced anti-stealth radar systems and anti-ship missiles, which complicate potential U.S. or Israeli attacks.

Henningsen critiques U.S. economic warfare tactics—sanctions, currency destabilization, and financial sabotage—as destabilizing but ineffective in achieving regime change, citing examples from Venezuela and Syria. He warns that attacking Iran could trigger a wider conflict involving Russia and China, both of whom have strategic interests in maintaining Iran’s stability as a trade corridor for Eurasia. The discussion also touches on the declining dominance of the U.S. dollar, with Henningsen noting that China and Russia are increasingly turning to gold-backed alternatives amid U.S. financial coercion.

The interview concludes with a preview of Part Two, where Henningsen will analyze the future of the MAGA movement and GOP politics. The conversation underscores the precarious state of U.S. foreign policy, where military overreach and economic coercion risk accelerating global shifts away from American influence.

