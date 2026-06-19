The Collapse of Peace

The peace deal is dead, as I warned you it would be. Within days of the June 14 memorandum of understanding (MOU), Israeli forces launched a ground invasion of southern Lebanon under the false pretext of creating a ‘buffer zone.’ Iran, seeing that Israel had no intention of honoring any ceasefire, immediately pulled out of talks and reimposed the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Now the world faces an economic chokehold that I have repeatedly warned about. As I wrote on NaturalNews.com, this is a surrender dressed in diplomatic language, and the victor -- Iran -- is setting the terms. But Israel is doing everything in its power to disrupt peace and amplify endless war and human suffering. [1]

The Trump administration is now at a fork in the road: rein in Israel and enforce the deal, or own the global catastrophe that follows. [2] The choice could not be more clear.

My Predictions Were Painfully Accurate

I told you that Benjamin Netanyahu would sabotage any agreement before it was signed. On June 5, Middle East Eye reported that Netanyahu was determined to sink any such deal, believing that any settlement leaving Iran standing amounts to defeat. [3]

He did exactly that: Israel’s ‘buffer zone’ in Lebanon is a pretext for more massacres, as I have warned repeatedly. The 80 percent chance I gave for collapse in my earlier articles should have been 99 percent, because Zionist logic is entirely predictable. They will never accept a peace that requires them to stop stealing land and killing civilians. As I noted in ‘The Implosion of MAGA,’ the Zionist handlers inside the Trump administration have been pushing for this war from the beginning. [4] Now the evidence of their sabotage of Trump’s presidency and America’s future is undeniable.

Iran Acts Rationally; Israel Is Completely Unhinged

Even JD Vance and Donald Trump are now openly criticizing Israel’s endless killing. Vance, defending the peace deal at a White House briefing, brushed aside questions about being the fall guy and made clear that the administration sees Israel’s behavior as irrational. [5]

Meanwhile, Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz as a measured economic retaliation -- shutting off oil and fertilizer shipments to pressure the West back to the table. That is the action of an adult nation with a measured response, not a rogue state bent on violence. Israel, on the other hand, bombs civilian neighborhoods in Gaza and Lebanon without limit, targeting hospitals and schools.

As Hamid Dabashi wrote, Iran dealt Israel a crushing defeat, vindicating America’s anti-war majority. [6] Tehran is the adult in the room; Tel Aviv is run by demonic forces that only want destruction. Jamie Stern-Weiner’s book ‘Deluge: Gaza and Israel from Crisis to Cataclysm’ documents how Netanyahu has consistently prioritized his own political survival over any genuine peace. [7] That pattern continues today.

The Economic Chokehold Is Squeezing the World

Oil traffic through the Strait of Hormuz rose slightly yesterday to 24 percent of normal, then back to near-zero after the peace deal collapsed. As ZeroHedge reported, diesel and jet fuel shortages loom as strategic reserves are drawn down. [8]

Global supply chains are fracturing: I’ve even found that certain plumbing fittings made from polyethylene now cost up to $28 each, up from 75 cents each before the war. [9] Fertilizer, helium, sulfuric acid -- all remain blocked. India just raised fuel prices for the first time in four years. [10] We are weeks from California running out of diesel fuel supplies and months from global famine. Harry Browne, in ‘You Can Profit from a Monetary Crisis,’ warned that monetary inflation combined with supply shocks leads to runaway price explosions. [11] That is exactly what we are seeing now. The engineered energy scarcity is not an accident; it is a deliberate mechanism to control populations, as I explained in my Health Ranger Report in March. [12]

Trump’s Fork in the Road: Stop Funding Genocide or Own the Collapse

If Trump wants to avert catastrophe, he must publicly announce a cutoff of all aid to Israel -- military, financial, intelligence. As Dennis Kucinich argued, the power of the purse is the surest way Congress can stop this war. [13] Arresting Netanyahu and his war criminals should be the mission of U.S. forces, but Trump likely will not do it because his administration is infested with Zionist operatives.

In the first two weeks of the war, U.S. taxpayers bled $1 billion per day for Israel’s existential fight, as Lance D. Johnson reported. [14] If Trump caves to Zionist pressure again, he will go down as the worst president in history, blamed for the economic disaster that is now unfolding. The choice is his: be remembered as a peacemaker or as the man who let the world burn while caving to Israel’s insane demands.

Prepare for the Worst While Hoping for the Best

Sadly, we must assume Trump caves and the Strait stays closed for many months to come. I already acted by buying diesel tanks and solar infrastructure. In ‘The American Republic is Dead,’ I laid out exactly what I am doing to survive what comes next: stockpiling garden seeds, stored food, and home energy systems. [15]

Do not assume peace is coming anytime soon. The only rational response is to prepare for scarcity and chaos, because the demonic forces driving Israel want the world to burn. Get your supplies now, while you still can.

Stop Israel Now or the World Burns

The whole world must form an alliance to cut off Israel’s financial blood supply. Sanctions should be moved from Iran to Israel; the victor sets the terms, and the West has lost this war.

As I wrote in ‘Who Won the War in the Middle East?’ neither side won militarily, but Iran’s strategic patience outlasted Israel’s reckless aggression. [16] Pray for Trump’s safety and for him to stay the course on peace -- otherwise we are deep in the dark woods with no way out. The alternative is a regional war that eventually draws in Russia and China, potentially leading to a nuclear holocaust. I am not exaggerating. I have been tracking this trajectory for years and we are headed for global disaster.

Pull back from the abyss now, or prepare for a world none of us will recognize.

References

Terms of Capitulation: How Trump’s Peace Plan Hands Iran a Decisive Victory - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. June 15, 2026. Trump’s Historic Choice: Humanity Either Has a Future, or a Collapse - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. June 17, 2026. Why Netanyahu wants to wreck Trump’s Iran deal - Middle East Eye. Sami Al-Arian. June 5, 2026. The Implosion of MAGA: How Trump’s March to War Exposes a Movement’s Betrayal - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. February 26, 2026. In Trump’s shadow, Vance becomes face of Iran deal - BBC News. June 19, 2026. Iran dealt Israel a crushing defeat and vindicated America’s anti-war majority - Middle East Eye. Hamid Dabashi. June 16, 2026. Deluge Gaza and Israel from Crisis to Cataclysm - Jamie Stern-Weiner. Trump Begins Blockade of Hormuz Strait - ZeroHedge. April 12, 2026. Economic Carnage of the West is Iran’s Real Nuclear Weapon and It Has Already Been Triggered - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 30, 2026. India Raises Fuel Prices for the First Time in Four Years as Crude Costs Surge - NaturalNews.com. May 20, 2026. You Can Profit from a Monetary Crisis - Harry Browne. Health Ranger Report - ENGINEERED ENERGY SCARCITY - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com. March 24, 2026. Dennis Kucinich: How We Can Stop This War - 21st Century Wire. April 9, 2026. US taxpayers bled $1 billion per day for Israel’s existential fight - NaturalNews.com. Lance D. Johnson. March 14, 2026. The American Republic is Dead Here’s What I’m Doing to Survive What Comes Next - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 9, 2026. Who won the war in the Middle East Israel or Iran - NaturalNews.com. Lance D. Johnson. June 30, 2025. The Next Chapter of World War III Just Erupted In The Middle East - endoftheamericandream.com. June 1, 2026. Meet America’s Largest Doomsday Bunker Community - ZeroHedge. May 30, 2026. They Aren’t Telling You The Truth – This Is Why A Peace Deal With Iran Is Impossible Right Now - endoftheamericandream.com. May 25, 2026.

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