Pentagon MELTDOWN, Satanic War Rituals, Asset WIPEOUT Incoming

On today’s episode, Mike Adams discusses escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly the potential for a large-scale U.S. military intervention in Iran under the Trump administration. Adams warns that such an invasion could lead to prolonged conflict, destabilizing global energy markets by closing the Strait of Hormuz—a critical passage for oil shipments—resulting in severe fuel shortages and economic turmoil worldwide. The analysis suggests that countries like India, Bangladesh, and parts of Southeast Asia would face extreme hardship, while Western Europe, already struggling with leadership failures, could descend into further chaos. The U.S., Russia, and China might fare better in terms of fuel access, but food scarcity could still impact the U.S. and China. Adams also anticipates a collapse in tech stock valuations, particularly in AI-related sectors, as Gulf states withdraw investments due to financial strain from the conflict.

Additionally, Adams highlights concerns about the fragility of the global financial system, predicting a potential collapse of the U.S. dollar and Treasury markets as nations abandon dollar-denominated trade. Adams advises listeners to safeguard their assets by investing in physical gold and silver to mitigate counterparty risks, warning of possible bank bail-ins and forced currency devaluation. The discussion also touches on the geopolitical motivations behind the conflict, suggesting that Trump’s administration may be prioritizing Israeli interests over American stability. The speaker concludes by urging preparedness for economic upheaval, emphasizing decentralized ownership of essential resources like food, fuel, and ammunition to navigate the anticipated crisis.

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