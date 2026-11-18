On today’s interview here on BrightVideos.com, host Mike Adams and guest Dr. Diane Kazer discuss the shifting regulatory landscape surrounding therapeutic peptides and the broader debate over access to these regenerative molecules. Kazer explains that the FDA removed several peptides from the compounding list in 2023, prompting many patients to turn to the research-use-only market, and that six peptides were recently restored to category two, allowing compounding pharmacies to prescribe them again. Adams, who says he has used peptides such as BPC-157 for two and a half years, notes that the change did not diminish availability through the research-use-only marketplace. Both speakers reject the notion that all peptides should be judged as a single category, with Adams comparing such thinking to claims that all molecules or all mushrooms are good or bad. Kazer emphasizes that the human body produces thousands of peptides daily as signaling molecules and argues that the polarity in the public debate needs to end.

Kazer identifies the six restored peptides as BPC-157, TB-500, KPV, MOT-C, C-Max, and Epitalon, describing their respective uses in gut healing, injury recovery, inflammation, energy, and cognitive function. She contends that the FDA has not led clinical trials on these molecules but that they have been used for decades in other countries, and she warns that new peptide companies often lack proper testing and documentation. According to Kazer, a legitimate certificate of analysis should verify identity through mass spectrometry along with solvents, endotoxins, and sterility, and she advises consumers to be wary of unusually low prices and made-in-the-USA claims. Adams, who describes himself as a researcher operating a mass spectrometry lab, stresses that identity and purity testing are his primary concerns, and he argues that peptides should remain outside the prescription framework to preserve access. Both speakers frame peptides as adjuncts rather than replacements for fundamental health practices, with Kazer outlining a cleanse-then-heal protocol and asserting that detoxification and root-cause testing are essential before therapeutic molecules are introduced.

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