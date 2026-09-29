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EHFoundation
Sep 29

Thanks Mike Most important information to Survive. In Mexizona State GOV FOSTER'S Foodstamps for Welfare Moms and Dad's that have no clue what you are talking about. Sad for the welfare babies they have to get more Welfare that they use for drugs and give to the children. Tragedy we Witness.

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EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
Sep 29

Thanks Mike Most important information to Survive. In Mexizona State GOV FOSTER'S Foodstamps for Welfare Moms and Dad's that have no clue what you are talking about. Sad for the welfare babies they have to get more Welfare that they use for drugs and give to the children. Tragedy we Witness.

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