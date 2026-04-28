Persian Gulf Oil May NEVER Recover, and the World Will Suffer

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, plays a vital role in global energy markets, with roughly 20–25% of the world’s oil supply passing through its narrow shipping lanes. Recent disruptions, including Iran’s control over the strait and its strategic positioning of missile launchers on nearby islands, have raised concerns about long-term damage to oil infrastructure. Experts warn that shutting down oil wells in the region—particularly Iran’s low-pressure fields—could lead to permanent productivity losses due to water encroachment, clogging, and paraffin buildup, reducing output by 20–30% even after reopening. This issue extends beyond Iran, affecting neighboring Gulf states like the UAE, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, where prolonged shutdowns risk degrading oil flow capacity. The situation highlights the delicate balance of global energy infrastructure, where political conflicts can trigger cascading economic consequences, including potential oil shortages and price volatility.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has already forced Iran and other Gulf nations to flare off excess oil—burning it at wellheads—to prevent irreversible damage to reservoirs. If the strait remains closed for months, the global economy could face semi-permanent energy supply disruptions, exacerbating food and transportation crises, particularly in vulnerable regions like Africa and Southeast Asia. Even if the strait reopens, logistical challenges—such as limited tanker availability and reluctance among crews to return to conflict zones—could delay recovery. Meanwhile, the environmental impact of flaring, combined with potential long-term oil field degradation, underscores the broader consequences of geopolitical instability on energy security. As tensions persist, the world must grapple with the reality that reopening the strait may not fully restore pre-crisis oil flows, leaving lasting scars on global energy markets.

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