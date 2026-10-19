Peymon Mottahedeh Interview: The 1040 Tax Slavery Trap, Why Most Americans Don't Owe Federal Income Tax

legal strategies for reducing or eliminating federal income tax obligations. Paymon argued that the Internal Revenue Code does not require citizens of the 50 states to file or pay federal income taxes, asserting that only residents of the District of Columbia are legally obligated to do so. He described the Form 1040 as a “slavery confession form” signed under penalty of perjury, which he claimed creates a voluntary admission of debt to the government. Paymon noted that an estimated 80 million Americans already do not file tax returns each year, and he stated that the IRS lacks the resources to pursue most non-filers effectively. He referenced his own 30-year history of not filing without prosecution and cited a case where a client had $4.6 million in tax liability erased after challenging IRS procedures.

Paymon encouraged viewers to visit his website at freedomlawschool.org/ranger for free educational resources, including petitions to send to members of Congress. He explained that these petitions cite specific tax laws and ask representatives to demonstrate where the legal obligation to file originates. Paymon also described the Restore Freedom Plan, a membership program offering legal support and a 100 percent reimbursement guarantee if funds are seized by the IRS, with a 10 percent first-year discount for those mentioning the show. In closing, he advised individuals to pay off debts, invest in gold, silver, or established cryptocurrencies, and prioritize their health by buying better food. The interview concluded with Paymon urging Americans to “defund the swamp” by stopping voluntary tax payments, which he described as a means to rebuild a prosperous middle class.

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