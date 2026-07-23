Prepare For A DECADE of Famine and Collapse - Plus Andy Wakefield on Information Freedom

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, host Mike Adams argued that the assumption that the Strait of Hormuz will eventually reopen is a critical mistake, as the people in charge do not want the world to function for human survival. He contended that the Persian Gulf region will never return to its 2025 export capacity, as ongoing conflict could permanently destroy infrastructure such as water desalination and power plants, making the region uninhabitable and impossible to rebuild. Adams warned that a 20-year war would lead to a global economic contraction, a sharp rise in oil prices, fuel rationing, and widespread famine, potentially killing hundreds of millions of people. He framed this as an engineered depopulation effort by globalists, larger in scale than the COVID-19 pandemic, and urged viewers to stop planning for a return to normal and instead prepare for the collapse of civilization.

Adams also discussed an interview with Professor Steve Keen, noting that both arrived independently at similar conclusions about the risk of global famine due to the loss of Persian Gulf fertilizer production, though Adams’ research estimates 400 million people at risk rather than Keen’s 2 billion. He promoted self-reliance through solar installations, satellite phones, and long-term food storage, while criticizing climate change alarmism as a hoax that ignores the essential role of carbon dioxide in photosynthesis. The episode concluded with an interview featuring Dr. Andrew Wakefield, who discussed his new historical fiction novel The Bequest, set on the Oregon Trail and focused on the challenges faced by a mother of an autistic child. Wakefield argued that the medical establishment and pharmaceutical industry are suppressing evidence linking vaccines to autism, and he expressed cautious optimism that grassroots parental awareness and independent studies are gradually exposing the truth.

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