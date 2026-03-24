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Fritz Freud
2h

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/welcome-to-the-hypersonic-age

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Fritz Freud
1h

The problem with Mike Adams is that he is a fear mongering paid opposition psychopath.

Energy from water… solves all problems.

And I collected 100 Inventions that do this now.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/a-revolution-of-ideas

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