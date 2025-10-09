Processed diets and pollutants threaten dopamine health; mucuna gum offers a natural alternative to psychiatric drugs

Neurological Crisis in Schools: Processed school meals, chemtrails, EMFs, and toxins erode dopamine, causing ADHD, depression, and drug dependency in children, as classrooms report “zombie-like” lethargy and hyperactivity due to systemic toxin overload.

In an era where neurotransmitters like dopamine—critical for focus, emotional balance, and learning—are under attack, a convergence of processed school meals, chemtrails, electromagnetic frequencies (EMFs), and environmental toxins is fueling a neurological crisis among children. Educators report classrooms rife with students exhibiting “zombie-like lethargy” or hyperactivity, correlating with soaring rates of ADHD, depression, and drug dependency. A new product, Next Level Gum, developed by health researcher Sean Cohen and functional medicine expert Dr. Masson Habib, offers a dopamine-boosting alternative to psychotropic drugs, challenging Big Pharma’s dominance in mental health care.

The Crisis in Classrooms: Processed Food, Toxins, and Dopamine Depletion

According to Cohen, processed school meals laden with excitotoxins (MSG, high-fructose corn syrup), GMOs, pesticides, and microplastics are a “slow-motion disaster” for children’s cognitive and emotional health. These diets, compounded by chemtrail aerosols and EMF radiation, sabotage dopamine production—the neurotransmitter regulating mood, motivation, and neuroprotection.

“Kids are essentially being fed processed garbage masked as ‘school lunch,’ destroying their gut microbiome and dopamine pathways,” Cohen explained. “Coupled with masks, social isolation during lockdowns, and screen-overload, it’s no surprise classrooms are filled with lethargic or hyperactive children.”

Educators report students sleeping at desks or unable to focus, conditions exacerbated by antidepressants like SSRIs—drugs Cohen calls “high-risk band-aids” that prioritize pharmaceutical profits over root-cause solutions.

Dopamine: The Unseen Casualty of the “Stress Diet”

Habib, a UK-based internal medicine specialist, emphasized dopamine’s role as a brain-protective antioxidant. Modern diets—rich in refined carbs, artificial sweeteners, and rancid seed oils like canola—wreck the liver, kidneys, and gut microbiome, starving the brain of dopamine-building blocks like L-tyrosine.

“Low dopamine levels set off a domino effect: poor sleep, insulin resistance, and cravings for junk food,” Habib said. “Schools serving these foods are accelerating a cycle of nutritional and neurological decline, then prescribing mind-altering drugs to manage symptoms rather than addressing causation.”

The duo cites school food system policies critics as tools of profit-driven interests. “The USDA’s ‘school lunch program’ prioritizes corporate subsidies over child health,” Cohen noted. “From pesticide-laden iceberg lettuce to hormone-disrupted, factory-farmed meats, it’s a recipe for disaster—and Big Pharma wins with every antidepressant scribbled on a prescription pad.”

Natural Solutions in a Toxic World

Their solution, Next Level Gum, delivers dopamine precursors via Mucuna pruriens, an herbal source of L-dopa. Chewed for five minutes, the gum absorbs through the mucosal lining, bypassing the gut and stomach acid. The product avoids synthetic sweeteners, relying on stevia and natural flavors—a stark contrast to conventional gum or energy drinks.

“We’re not promising a cure-all,” Habib stated. “But by supplementing L-dopa and optimizing lifestyle (sunlight, circadian rhythm alignment, toxin avoidance), we empower people to rebuild dopamine levels, reducing reliance on dangerous drugs.”

The FDA’s Double Standard

Critics argue the FDA’s regulatory capture by pharmaceutical interests suppresses natural alternatives. Habib cited examples like the 2020 pandemic, when treatments like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine were maligned despite effectiveness, while synthetic vaccines faced little scrutiny.

“Natural remedies are dismissed as ‘woo-woo’ while we’re shoved ‘designer antidepressants’ that come with black-box warnings,” Cohen added. “Mucuna gum? No side effects. Just more dopamine—nature’s way.”

A Call for Holistic Revolt

The interview underscored systemic failures: schools fed by Big Ag, pediatricians pressured to prescribe pharmaceuticals, and a society addicted to instant gratification via screens and sugar.

Habib urged listeners to adopt “dopamine-friendly” habits: 10 minutes of morning sunlight, cold showers, and replacing refined carbs with nutrient-dense foods like wild-caught salmon and coconut oil.

“Look to indigenous diets for wisdom,” Cohen argued. “Ayurvedic and Mediterranean traditions thrived without Big Pharma—because they prioritized nature’s balance, not profit.”

The Bottom Line

With ADHD diagnoses rising 43% over a decade and antidepressant use hitting all-time highs among youth, Next Level Gum represents a growing movement to reclaim cognitive health from corporate control. While not a panacea, it signals a shift toward planetary and bodily sovereignty—a philosophy rooted in the argument that dopamine, like freedom, begins with what we consume.

