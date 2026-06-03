Prof. Marandi Interview: Israel’s Sabotage of Peace Forces the World to Pay a Heavy Economic Price

In today’s interview, Mike Adams spoke with Professor Mohammad Marandi from Iran about the far-reaching consequences of the ongoing U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran. Marandi argued that Israel is effectively sacrificing the global economy to achieve its “Greater Israel” territorial ambitions, noting that nations like India are already experiencing severe economic pain due to closed shipping lanes, rising fuel costs, and fertilizer shortages. He warned that while the United States has so far faced only inflation, the depletion of strategic reserves could lead to more acute shortages by the end of June, making the crisis more evident to ordinary Americans. Marandi emphasized that the war is imposing heavy costs on countries worldwide, with India—a U.S. ally—suffering from fuel and fertilizer shortages that undermine its agricultural sector and harm its poor population.

The conversation also touched on the deteriorating reputation of the United States and the internal dynamics of the Israeli leadership. Marandi suggested that a recent Axios report portraying Trump as critical of Netanyahu may have been a strategic leak by powerful figures seeking to distance Trump from the increasingly toxic Israeli prime minister. He noted that Netanyahu is being blamed for the damage the war has done to both Israel’s image and U.S. interests. Marandi concluded that the war is leading to global isolation for the United States, while countries like Iran, Russia, and China are building stronger relationships. He urged Americans to read books such as Going to Tehran to gain a more accurate understanding of Iran and to recognize that ordinary Iranians hold no hostility toward the American people, despite the rhetoric of their governments.

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