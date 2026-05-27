Professor Robert Pape Interview: The Escalation Trap, Iran War and the Global Energy Crisis

In today’s interview, Mike Adams spoke with Professor Robert Pape of the University of Chicago about the concept of the “escalation trap” and the current geopolitical crisis in the Middle East. Pape, who has advised both the Ron Paul and Barack Obama campaigns on foreign policy, explained that the trap arises when tactical military success—such as precision bombing—fails to produce the desired political outcomes, often leading to unintended escalation. He drew parallels to past conflicts, including the Kosovo campaign and the Vietnam War, to illustrate how the United States has repeatedly fallen into this pattern. Pape warned that the current confrontation with Iran follows a similar dynamic, where the assumption that destroying targets will translate into political control is deeply flawed.

Pape also discussed the economic consequences of the crisis, particularly the disruption of oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. He noted that Iran’s actions have effectively removed 15 to 17 percent of the world’s oil from the market, leading to price increases and impending shortages. He cautioned that even if a diplomatic agreement is reached, the recovery of energy markets will take months, and oil prices are unlikely to return to pre-crisis levels. Pape argued that Iran has gained significant leverage and may seek to maintain higher oil prices for its own benefit. He also highlighted the long-term damage to energy infrastructure and the growing decentralization of military technology, which has given weaker states like Iran the ability to threaten global supply chains with relatively inexpensive drones and missiles.

For more updates, visit BrightVideos.com