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Susan London's avatar
Susan London
8h

Outstanding, more on this later on other resources confirming what you are sharing.

Thank you

Cheers Susan

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Debra L.'s avatar
Debra L.
2h

Vogmort,

The God "spark" is not part of the material realm. It is the breath of our Creator in each one of us. I agree we are ruled by parasites, but that being said, we were given "free will" and individual "gifts" in order to expand our awareness. We had a small part in creating those parasites. The experiment, although not a total failure, highlighted the fact that most of us are not spiritually advanced enough to move to the next level. Some used their gifts to gain supremacy and totalitarianism of the innocents and the ignorant of the world. Others used their talents and gifts to guide the unknowing to their divinity and power. That is true freedom, being aware of who you really are. We are powerful beings! Like God says "I AM", we are in him and he is in us! It is not too late for us to make a difference. And, to be free! We just need to wake people up. We can still make this beautiful earth our freedom planet, free of parasites! I for one, refuse to give up. God Bless you! God (spirit) does create miracles! Believe!

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