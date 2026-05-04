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DoxieLover7's avatar
DoxieLover7
13h

Pumpernickel & rye have always been my top 2!

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Melanie Barbaro's avatar
Melanie Barbaro
14h

Real pumpernickle bread contains no sugar or commercial yeast. And not GMO wheat. Healthy Planet health food stores carry it. Also Kamut a clean bread is

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