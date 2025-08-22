In a seismic revelation that shatters mainstream narratives on the Ukraine conflict, former CIA analyst Larry Johnson disclosed during a recent War Room interview that hacked Ukrainian Ministry of Defense documents confirm 1.7 million Ukrainian military casualties—far exceeding Western estimates. The staggering toll underscores the catastrophic humanitarian cost of a war fueled by NATO expansionism, Western hubris, and systemic corruption. Meanwhile, peace negotiations between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin offer a glimmer of hope—but with Kyiv’s regime clinging to power, Ukraine faces the specter of total collapse.

The Lies Unravel: Ukraine’s Hidden Carnage

For years, Western governments and media outlets have downplayed Ukraine’s losses while exaggerating Russian casualties. But Johnson, a seasoned intelligence veteran, revealed that intercepted Ukrainian documents prove a death ratio of roughly 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers for every 19 Russian fatalities in recent prisoner exchanges. “The numbers don’t lie,” Johnson stressed. “Ukraine has been systematically drained of its fighting-age men—sacrificed for a war they cannot win.”

This grim calculus aligns with Russia’s overwhelming artillery superiority—shelling Ukrainian positions at an 8-to-1 ratio—and Putin’s deliberate campaign of attrition. Yet Zelensky’s regime, propped up by U.S. and EU funding, continues rejecting diplomatic solutions. Johnson warned that Kyiv’s intransigence mirrors the fate of Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu, who was overthrown and executed by his own people. “Zelensky is playing with fire,” he cautioned.

Peace on the Horizon? Putin-Trump Diplomacy Advances

Amid the devastation, Trump and Putin have reportedly entered constructive backchannel talks, with Moscow reiterating its core demand: an end to NATO’s eastward expansion, not territorial conquests. Johnson noted that Putin presented a draft security treaty to Biden in December 2021—which the White House dismissed outright. “Had Trump been president, negotiations would have prevented this war,” Johnson asserted, highlighting how the 2020 election theft didn’t just subvert U.S. democracy but doomed 1.7 million Ukrainians to perish in an avoidable conflict.

Trump’s outreach signals a potential off-ramp—but the Biden administration, NATO hawks, and Ukraine’s corrupt leadership remain hurdles. Johnson revealed that a $48 billion Pentagon investigation is underway into rampant fraud, with U.S. aid siphoned into offshore accounts of politicians. “Both Republican and Democrat senators took millions in kickbacks,” he alleged, exposing Ukraine as a laundromat for Western elites.

The Stakes: AI, Rare Earths, and America’s Self-Sabotage

Beyond geopolitics, Johnson and host Mike Adams discussed the war’s cascading economic fallout. The U.S. faces a critical transformer shortage—60% of which are made in China—hampering its AI data center buildout. Yet Trump’s tariff threats risk further supply chain disruptions, pushing nations like India and China into deeper BRICS alignment. “The dollar’s dominance is crumbling,” Johnson warned, as nations abandon greenback trade amid Washington’s coercive policies.

Conclusion: A Path Forward or Catastrophe?

The path to peace hinges on dismantling NATO’s proxy war, holding corrupt leaders accountable, and accepting Putin’s security guarantees. But with Zelensky refusing neutrality and Europe’s leaders still “malnourished in strategic thinking,” Johnson predicts Ukraine’s total defeat—possibly by mid-2026.

“This war was never about land,” Johnson emphasized. “It was about NATO’s aggression—and Russia won’t stop until that threat is neutralized.” The question now: Will the West wake up, or will thousands more die for a lost cause?

