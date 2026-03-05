The Health Ranger's newsletter

Christine Carleton
9h

Mar 2, 2026

Prime Minister Mark Carney rejected President Trump’s 10-year energy proposal — and why the White House wasn’t ready for the consequences. This was not just a trade dispute. This was a strategic shift in North American power.Trump offered to issue a public statement respecting Canadian sovereignty…for one thing, Canada's energy.

At 4:23 p.m. Mark Carney stood at a podium in Ottawa. He looked directly into the camera and he said four words that crashed US energy markets, sent the White House into chaos, and permanently altered the balance of power in North America. The answer is NO.

Canada, the country that supplies 60% of all US oil imports, just told the president of the United States that it will not guarantee continued energy supply, that it will not lock in prices, that it will not sign away its resource sovereignty for a decade to end a crisis that Trump created.

OUCH. Further announcement suggested a gradual 90 day reduction of oil supplies

