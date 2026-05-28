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The Do Not Comply Guy's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy
1h

Way ahead of most...and still far behind where I need to be. Get started TODAY, people. Time is not on our side.

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Rosemary's avatar
Rosemary
24m

I dream of living on a farm like this, every day. I grew up spending most of my earliest years of life on both my grandparents' farms in southernmost Ontario: Leamington (my maternal grandfather was a primary supplier of tomatoes, cucumbers, etc) to the Heinz Ketchup Company, which I am told finally closed down a few years ago. My paternal grandmother ran a farm in Colchester/Harrow , Ontario area: tomatoes, chickens, ducks, pigs, tomatoes, sweetcorn, raspberries, cherries, strawberries, and an orchard with a variety of fruit trees. Talk about self-preservation. She was a supreme cook, did canning every late summer through fall, I had the best meals of my early life at her farmhouse. I was her favourite grandchild. I miss Waselena Breschuk-Berbenchuk so much.....

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