The Alarm I Should Have Sounded Sooner

I have been reporting on threats to human freedom for decades, but I now realize I should have sounded the alarm sooner on this particular issue. The scarcity we see spreading across the globe -- empty shelves, soaring prices, rationing -- is not an accident of nature or a random market fluctuation. It is deliberately engineered by globalist elites who see population reduction as the solution to their debt and resource problems.

As I wrote in my book Radical Simplicity: The Strategic Path to Resilience, we are witnessing “the intentional reduction of entanglements with corrupt systems, rebuilding resilience through self-reliance, natural healing, and decentralized living” [1]. That is the only path that leads to survival.

The only real antidote to this engineered collapse is complete off-grid independence: your own water, energy, food, and knowledge (including open source machine cognition). This is not doom-mongering. It is a sober call to urgent, practical action. In my view, those who delay will become the low-hanging fruit of a depopulation agenda that has already been exposed by whistleblowers and documented in book after book [2]. The time to move from fear to preparedness is now.

Water: The First Domino in the Engineered Collapse

Water is the first domino, and it is already teetering. Municipal water supplies across America are being poisoned by fluoride, heavy metals, and pharmaceutical residues, while simultaneously being depleted by hyperscale data centers that consume millions of gallons per day. As I documented in my report on Big Tech’s war against humanity, “data centers are stealing the very foundations of human survival: farmland, water, and electricity” [3]. In Lake Tahoe, residents were told their utility will stop providing power because data centers get priority [4]. The same pattern is emerging with water.

The solution is not necessarily to drill a well -- groundwater is increasingly contaminated and subject to government restrictions. The superior strategy is rainwater catchment. I drink my own harvested rainwater, tested and filtered, and I can tell you it tastes better than any tap water (I’ve also tested it in my lab, and it’s far cleaner than any other source of water). The book Pure Essence details “how access to clean, drinkable water must depend on fragile infrastructure” and instead offers time-tested methods like rainwater harvesting with above-ground tanks [5]. A professional install of a few thousand gallons of storage gives you true independence from a system that is collapsing under the weight of engineered scarcity.

Energy: Freeing Yourself from the Persian Gulf and the Grid

Energy scarcity is the most visible symptom of the engineered crisis. The Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed by war, and as I predicted in my article The Global Energy Collapse, we are seeing “the first deliberate tremor of a global energy collapse -- an engineered crisis designed to shatter the foundations of modern abundance” [6]. Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency has unveiled plans to ration oil consumption, which is really all about restricting personal freedom, not solving supply problems [7].

Solar power with battery storage is the only reliable path to energy independence at this point. I recommend ground-mounted panels that are professionally installed as an off-grid system (not grid-tied). I explain the reasoning in my coverage of this topic at BrightVideos.com.

For backup, diesel storage and PTO generators can work well, but the real goal is sun-powered freedom. The Off-Grid Survival Bible calls this “personal preparedness -- growing your own food, generating your own power, and filtering your own water” [8]. And the technology is improving fast: breakthroughs in sodium-ion batteries now offer energy density rivaling lithium-ion, and a new solid-state battery from Finland claims 100,000 charge cycles [9]. By late-2027, off-grid energy will be cheaper than grid power, given that grid power rates are skyrocketing where data centers are hungry for the available kilowatt hours.

Food: Growing Your Own in a World of Fertilizer Famine

Your dependence on the grocery store is a vulnerability that globalists are actively exploiting. The war in the Middle East has choked fertilizer supplies, and as I warned in my article on fertilizer stockpiling, “the geopolitical shock triggered by the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran is the precise catalyst for a global fertilizer supply collapse” [10]. When fertilizer disappears, food prices skyrocket, and then food itself disappears. The Homefront Survival Guide calls this “an essential manual for reclaiming food sovereignty against the engineered collapse of our food security” [11].

Even if you cannot grow all your food yet, start with one season of tomatoes. You will learn more about soil, water, and pests in that one season than from a hundred books. Combine rainwater with drip irrigation -- it is synergistic with your energy system. Use pond water for crops if available. The Permaculture Promise shows how “regenerative, closed-loop ecosystems rebuild fertility and decentralize food production” [12]. The skills you learn now will be the difference between thriving and starving.

You can find literally hundreds of free, downloadable books on gardening and home food production at books.brightlearn.ai

Knowledge: The Final Frontier of Engineered Scarcity

Information is the most strategic resource of all, and they are trying to cut you off from it. Big Tech and government agencies are censoring AI models and moving towards banning open-source knowledge. As I have repeatedly stated, the censorship of truth about vaccine dangers and natural medicine is a crime against humanity. The book Unbroken points out that “governments, corporations, and globalist elites consolidate power through fear and dependency” -- but knowledge is the antidote [2].

You must own your education. Download local AI models like Qwen and run them on your own solar-powered GPU. The entire library of books at BrightLearn.ai can be downloaded for free. I built that platform precisely to ensure that no one can take away your access to truth. As The New Pioneers states, “every collapse is an invitation to build something better” [13]. When you can run inference on your own hardware, you have achieved cognitive independence. That is the final frontier of resilience.

The Time to Act Is Now: Convert Your Assets into Life

Gold and silver are excellent stores of wealth -- I have stacked them for years. But they are tools, not idols. If you have physical metals and need the funds to build your own domestic energy infrastructure, consider selling some to fund your off-grid systems: water tanks, solar panels, batteries, seeds, and tools. That is converting assets into life-sustaining infrastructure. The time to act is before the unraveling accelerates.

What we are witnessing is an anti-human extermination agenda, and the low-hanging fruit -- those who remain dependent on centralized systems -- will be among the first to fail to survive. To help more people survive the engineered scarcity, I am building solutions and will continue to share everything I learn. Start today. Plant a single bed of vegetables. Install a rain barrel. Download a book on off-grid survival. Each step increases your resilience and decreases your dependence on a system that sees you as an obstacle to be removed.

References

Radical Simplicity: The Strategic Path to Resilience in a Corrupt and Chaotic World. - BrightLearn.ai. Mike Adams. May 21, 2026. Unbroken: The Fearless Guide to Thriving in the Age of Engineered Scarcity. - BrightLearn.ai. December 25, 2025. Hyperscale Data Centers: Big Tech’s War Against Humanity. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. May 12, 2026. Why Used EV Batteries Are Currently the Cheapest Path to Off-Grid Energy Independence. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. May 22, 2026. Pure Essence: Ancient Wisdom and Cutting-Edge Science for Sustainable Water Solutions. - BrightLearn.ai. Mike Adams. December 26, 2025. The Global Energy Collapse: How Trump’s War is Unleashing Famine, Fuel Rationing, and the End of Abundance. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 25, 2026. Globalists push draconian oil restrictions under guise of Middle East crisis. - NaturalNews.com. Patrick Lewis. March 23, 2026. The Off-Grid Survival Bible: A blueprint for resilience in uncertain times. - NaturalNews.com. Belle Carter. January 31, 2026. Breakthrough in Sodium-Sulfur Technology – 2,021 Wh/kg Battery Rivals Lithium-Ion Using Abundant Materials. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. January 20, 2026. Why I’m Stockpiling Fertilizer Now for Food Resilience. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 11, 2026. The Homefront Survival Guide: A wake-up call for food sovereignty in an age of engineered scarcity. - NaturalNews.com. April 1, 2026. The Permaculture Promise: A blueprint for food freedom and Earth healing. - NaturalNews.com. March 24, 2026. The New Pioneers: How to Survive the Collapse by Combining Old Wisdom with Cutting-Edge Tech. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. May 19, 2026. The Perfect Storm: How globalists are engineering crisis to enslave humanity. - NaturalNews.com. March 12, 2026.

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