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Laser Man's avatar
Laser Man
Oct 8

I agree with you Health Ranger / Mike. I've been questioning for quite some time who is behind the strings holding RFK back or in check and why he hasn't been able to accomplish more meaningful changes.

I've assumed that he was being held back by the Administration or the globalists threatening him personally when he interrupts their agenda.

To become aware that he is fully supporting Israel and the genocide they commit hits me hard, the same as it did when T also seemed to become rabid in his support of Israel.

Evil, pure evil and their rationale for these things no longer matters to me. I see enough to know that they are all in this together to destroy the US dollar and ultimately the USA as we once knew it.

I digress

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Terry's avatar
Terry
Oct 8

I see that you have a strong belief and an agenda. You Need to be more responsible with what your writing. Because you didn’t like his view on something or what you interpreted what his view is you use a lot of words to trash him.

You’re doing an injustice to all of us who benefit from the good that he IS doing.

If he saves my grandchildren, even one of those deadly vaccines, he’s doing his job.

While I care about what happens to other children and other countries, my heart is what happens to children in this country and my grandchildren in particular.

There is a lot to straighten out in this country and in this world, but don’t diminish this voice that we have gained by RFK JR in his position with HHS

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