From American Hero to Genocide-Supporting Zero

I did not believe the RFK Jr. post was real when it first crossed my screen. I had interviewed him. I had defended him against a hostile press corps that treated him like a lab specimen. I had called him an American hero and told millions of readers to support his confirmation to run the Department of Health and Human Services. So when I saw the post dismissing the genocide charge against Israel as “laughable,” my first instinct was that this was a deepfake, a troll, or a clumsy false flag.

It was not fake. The tweets are real. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the sitting Secretary of Health and Human Services, declared that genocide allegations coming out of Gaza amount to a “blood libel” and blamed a Qatari-funded Muslim Brotherhood propaganda campaign for running the criticism against Israel. This was not a typo. It was not a late-night gaffe. It was a moral confession from the man who controls HHS, the FDA, the NIH and the entire federal public health apparatus.

I owe my audience an apology for ever trusting this man. That apology begins with an honest accounting of what he actually said, what the genocide charge actually means under international law, and what it means when the Secretary of Health and Human Services decides that an entire category of children is not worth defending.

The Genocide Charge Is Not Laughable -- It Is Documented

The word genocide has a legal definition, and it does not require the annihilation to be complete before the crime exists. It requires intent plus action. I have offered considerable commentary on the deliberate destruction of Gaza: homes leveled with families inside, hospitals bombed, schools bombed, churches bombed, aid workers killed, journalists killed, entire apartment blocks reduced to powder. I have been consistent on this for years, long before it was politically convenient. I publicly called for Israel to be disarmed and defunded, I said its United Nations membership should be revoked, and I stated plainly that any leader who carries out these acts is a war criminal.

What the state of Israel has done to Gaza’s Palestinian population is not war. It is not self-defense. It is the slow-motion extermination of a people. I have spoken about how Israeli society is conditioned from childhood to dehumanize Palestinians, how I trained in martial arts with Israeli instructors who casually spoke of “cleaning out all the snakes,” and how close to 80 percent of Israelis support the military campaign.

RFK Jr. cannot plead ignorance. He is a man who has devoted his adult life to documenting the crimes of powerful institutions, to exposing what governments do to populations they consider expendable. When that man looks at Gaza and calls the charge laughable, he is not offering a dissenting legal opinion. He is running interference for war crimes, ethnic cleansing and mass murder. He is telling the killers he is with them.

The Anti-Semitism Shield and the Muslim Brotherhood Smear

The second layer of RFK Jr.’s defense is more insidious than the first. By implying that anyone who criticizes Israel must be on Qatari payroll or affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood, he does what the establishment has done for decades: he weaponizes accusations of anti-Semitism to silence moral criticism of a political ideology. This conflation is a lie. Zionism is a political program, not a people. Judaism is a faith, not a blank check for any government that claims to represent it. Millions of Jews around the world oppose Zionism, oppose the occupation, and oppose what is being done in Gaza in their name. To pretend otherwise is to insult the entire Jewish people by pretending they are one undifferentiated war lobby.

I have watched this play out in real time inside the very movements that claim to represent me. I warned in my own broadcasts that MAHA lacked the moral clarity to denounce what was happening to children in the Middle East. I named it then as the central issue that would define whether the health freedom movement was a moral cause or a tribal club. Now we know the answer.

RFK Jr’s message is not a defense against bigotry. It is a permission structure for genocide. It transforms moral witness into a thoughtcrime and labels the accuser the criminal. When the Secretary of Health and Human Services treats accurate description of mass slaughter as a psychiatric emergency and a funding offense, he is telling us exactly who he really serves.

What It Means for HHS, MAHA, and Public Health

Consider what it means when a man who excuses the killing of Palestinian children holds the power to shape the health policies that govern American children. If RFK Jr. can look at the documented destruction of a pediatric population and call it a lie, what confidence can any parent have that he will stand between their child and the pharmaceutical industry that he once swore to fight? The same man who told us he would investigate every possible cause of chronic disease -- even the controversial ones -- now spends his public platform defending a foreign government that bombs hospitals and starves civilians to death.

And notice what he has not done. He has not pulled the mRNA platform. He has not ended the revolving door between Big Pharma and the federal health agencies. If anything, his HHS has pushed forward with new mRNA manufacturing investments, committing up to $125 million to automate RNA production even as the MAHA base demanded he dismantle the platform entirely. Meanwhile, MAHA leaders have publicly warned him and President Trump that they will face “political consequences” for failing to remove the shots. The pattern is unmistakable: the deal was never about ending the medical-industrial complex. It was about capturing the movement’s energy and pointing it away from the real targets.

I have written that the public health agenda of U.S. regulators and pharmaceutical companies is effectively a public death agenda. I have said MAHA is fracturing because its leaders chose power over principle, and that the people who built this coalition are watching it get hijacked by the very institutions they set out to dismantle. You cannot reform captured institutions from inside the capture. When the man you put in charge starts defending genocide instead of fighting childhood vaccine injury, the experiment has failed. The MAHA brand has become a shield for something much darker. A death cult.

I Was Wrong to Trust Him -- and You Should Stop Trusting the Plan

I owe you a direct apology. I promoted RFK Jr. I championed his confirmation. I told my audience that this was a historic opportunity to put a man of conscience at the head of HHS. I was wrong. I should have weighed more heavily what I already knew: that he had gone on a podcast and called genocide in Gaza a fiction, that he opposed a ceasefire, and that he invoked “de-Nazification” as a euphemism for collective punishment. I let the possibility of reform override the evidence of character. That is a mistake I will not repeat.

The deeper lesson is not about one man. It is about the entire theory of change that says we can fix empire by voting harder, donating louder, and handing our most important moral questions to a better-branded politician. I warned my own audience years ago that even men with the best intentions -- Trump and RFK Jr. included -- cannot prevent the collapse of the U.S. Empire, that the dollar is heading toward zero, and that the system itself is structurally rotten beyond any single election. I have said for years that no voting cycle, no savior candidate, no ballot box will fix institutions built to serve the powerful. The RFK Jr. episode proves that argument in blood. As I put it in my own broadcast, even the best-intentioned leaders cannot save an empire that is collapsing under its own corruption.

So stop waiting. Stop trusting the plan. Grow food. Learn herbal medicine. Build local networks that do not depend on federal approval. Store honest money. Take care of your own body with real nutrition, real sunlight and real medicine that you can grow in your own yard. If you want information that is not curated by the Ministry of Truth, go where independent voices still speak -- NaturalNews.com for uncensored reporting, BrightAnswers.ai for uncensored AI research, BrightVideos.com for free speech video, and BrightLearn.ai for free books on anything you need to know. The only reliable path forward is self-reliance.

Conclusion: Resign in Shame, and Prepare Yourself

RFK Jr. should resign. Not in six months, not after the next Senate hearing, not after a face-saving transition. He should resign now, renounce public office, and spend the rest of his life explaining to history why he used the Office of the Secretary of Health and Human Services to defend documented war atrocities. History will not be kind to a man who wrapped himself in the Kennedy legacy only to use it to sanitize genocide. Nor should it be.

I still pray for humanity. I still believe honest moral leaders exist. What I no longer believe is that this captured system will produce them, or that asking nicely will suddenly make it care about the children of Gaza or the children of Ohio, for that matter. The institutions have told us who they are. I intend to keep speaking without funding, without permission and without apology, because silence at this moment is complicity and preparation is survival. That is my position, and I am not compromising it.

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