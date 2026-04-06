Richard Presser & John Smith: Magnetosphere Tech, Crop Boost and Financial Exit Strategies

In today’s episode of Decentralized TV, Mike Adams and Todd Pitner explored a controversial technology claimed to mitigate electromagnetic pollution and chemtrails. The discussion featured Richard Presser and an anonymous guest, “John Smith,” who described their device as a “superconducting passive transducer” using quantum materials to convert electromagnetic pollution into gravitational waves. According to them, this process strengthens Earth’s magnetosphere, reduces harmful atmospheric effects, and improves agricultural yields by neutralizing toxins and restoring natural rainfall patterns. Todd Pitner shared his personal experience, claiming visible improvements in sky clarity and plant health after installing the device on his Florida property.

Despite these claims, Mike Adams maintained skepticism, emphasizing the need for verifiable testing. The guests cited EMF and ion counter measurements as evidence but acknowledged that their technology operates outside conventional scientific understanding. The conversation also touched on broader implications, including potential solutions to fertilizer shortages and geopolitical instability. The episode concluded with plans for further testing and discussion, highlighting the tension between empirical observation and unverified scientific claims.

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