On today’s broadcast, journalist Mike Adams argues that rogue AI does not currently exist and that the narrative is being pushed by Anthropic, governments, and media outlets to justify regulation and eliminate open source competition. Adams, who says he runs a small data center and has used every major AI model, states he has reviewed every major rogue AI claim and found none to be true, attributing such incidents instead to malicious humans directing AI systems. He defines rogue AI as AI that departs from human-provided instructions and sets its own divergent malicious goals, and says he cannot find a single documented case of this occurring. Instead, he describes examples in which users gave AI agents instructions and credentials to complete tasks, after which media outlets mischaracterized the results as AI breaking into systems. Adams acknowledges his own position changed over time, noting that a few years ago he believed AI could theoretically go rogue.

Adams contends that the rogue AI narrative functions as an agenda to regulate and censor AI and to restrict access to open source models, pointing to reported White House discussions about requiring US corporations to disclose use of China-based open source models. He describes this as a shaming operation intended to protect an AI cartel of Anthropic and OpenAI, and he suggests users can modify a byte of downloaded model weights to create a customized version that no longer matches the original file. He urges users to download and run open source models locally, citing new inference engines such as TensorFold, Strata, Llama CPP improvements, and Basalt as making large models runnable on modest hardware. In a separate segment, he predicts that AI job replacement will be far larger than anticipated, starting with white-collar desk jobs and eventually gutting the income tax base. He warns that governments may respond with universal basic income and money printing, leading to hyperinflation and currency collapse, and he asserts that depopulation will follow when governments cannot afford to keep people alive.

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