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Thomas Brown's avatar
Thomas Brown
5h

Hmm, I guess this is the first time there have been blackouts on the east coast during summer heat!! Oh, seems I remember as a kid in the late 60's early 70's summer blackouts were fairly common.

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Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
6h

This guy Pielke Jr. is a Quisling because his grift relies on the “fossil fuel” myth perpetuation. Atheists tried to make Life zapping organics with high voltage. Instead of Life, they made heavy oil hydrocarbons. Then NASA discovered oceans and rivers of hydrocarbons on Titan. Not a tree or Dino in sight. Hydrocarbons, tiny solar batteries, have both biotic and abiotic sources. And now that A I needs exponentially more energy, the GoreBull Swarmy ruse has been dumped for the next Grift, One Health. Bill Gates and Michael Mann have jumped ships. And Algorical has pivoted back to 1975 Ice Ageism.

Buy the great sNews is we don’t need any more perpetual resource wars in the Sandbox. And we can easily bridge from hydrocarbons to plasma fusion. IF we stop the GoreBully Central Banksters pushing WW III (one hundred and ocean’s eleven, to AzeroC) as a get out of bankruptcy free ploy.

https://rogerpielkejr.substack.com/p/energy-transition-yes-no-maybe?

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