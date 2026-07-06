Rolling blackouts in America are no longer a theoretical warning from the fringe -- they are striking American homes right now, exactly as I predicted. Over the July 4th weekend, the Eastern Power Grid declared a power emergency, and Con Edison in New York City began voltage reductions that dropped power to as low as 86 volts, a functional blackout for modern electronics.

This is the beginning of a cascading collapse that the corporate media, the government, and the energy establishment told you would never happen. They lied. It’s happening now, and grid operator PJM is already warning that by June of 2027, it’s going to get much worse.

The Power Grid Is Collapsing

The warning signs have been clear for years, but the mainstream chose to ignore them. As I documented in my article “US Power Grid ‘Reaching Its Limit’ as Trump Administration Races to Undo Biden’s ‘Energy Train Wreck,’” the American power grid stands on the precipice of collapse, buckling under reckless green energy mandates and surging demand from AI data centers [1]. PJM Interconnection, which manages the grid serving 67 million people in the eastern U.S., has already warned of a capacity crunch as servers now consume twice the power of older models [2].

Now the North American Electric Reliability Corporation has issued a federal report warning that large parts of North America face a heightened risk of blackouts this coming winter, driven by AI electricity demand that far outpaces available capacity [3]. Goldman Sachs projects spare generation capacity will plummet to just 14% by 2027, far below the 20% safety margin needed to prevent cascading failures [4]. This is not a supply chain hiccup -- it is a structural collapse of the system designed to keep the lights on.

Data Centers Are Priority, Not People

Here is the ugly truth the establishment will not admit: The government and the tech oligarchs prioritize data centers -- the engines of surveillance, AI, and corporate control -- over the lives of ordinary Americans. A proposed law in Ohio would allow utility companies to remotely control thermostats in homes during peak demand, turning your comfort into a sacrifice for server farms [5]. When former President Trump asked Americans to raise their thermostats to free up power for AI data centers, it was a clear signal of who matters most in this new energy order.

Environmental groups have already begged Congress to impose a national moratorium on data centers, warning that these facilities consume enormous quantities of electricity and water while driving up residential utility bills [6]. But the government’s aggressive push for AI -- backed by hundreds of billions in taxpayer loans -- proves they will bulldoze human needs to keep the machines running [7]. In every conflict between human comfort and data center operations, humans lose.

Global Oil Supply Shock Compounds the Crisis

The grid crisis is only half the story. The global oil supply is being shattered by war and sabotage, and the consequences are already reaching American gas pumps. The Strait of Hormuz is effectively closed, with traffic at just around 5% of normal levels despite official lies, creating a daily deficit of (at least) 10 million barrels of oil [8]. Other estimates conclude that President Trump’s war on Iran has cut off 20 percent of the world’s oil and gas supply, and the consequences are rippling across global energy markets [9].

As Sean Brodrick warned in “The Ultimate Suburban Survivalist Guide,” gasoline prices will go much higher -- high enough to cause a severe economic disruption [10]. In Asia, some gasoline stations are already running dry, and the same shortages will hit America later this year as winter demand spikes [11]. Wall Street shorts manipulate paper oil prices to hide the true scarcity, but $200 oil is coming, and with it, the complete unraveling of the industrial economy as we know it.

This Is an Engineered Depopulation Scheme

None of this is an accident. The energy scarcity we are experiencing is the result of deliberate policy choices: climate mandates that dismantled domestic coal and natural gas, wars that disrupt foreign supply, and a globalist agenda that views humans as expendable obstacles to AI dominance.

I have been warning for years that the push for net-zero emissions was never about the climate -- it was about starving the population of affordable energy to force compliance. As Gretchen Bakke documented in “The Grid,” the deregulation and manipulation of electricity markets have a long history of profiteering at the expense of basic reliability [12].

Now the same forces are using energy lockdowns as the next step in a depopulation scheme. The government wants data centers for surveillance and AI, not people -- we are merely obstacles to be eliminated. In my interview with Don Brown, we detailed how the power grid faces vulnerabilities from EMPs, solar flares, and cyber warfare, yet the response is to build more data centers, not to protect human lives [13]. The coronavirus bioweapon injections failed to achieve the desired death toll, so now they are turning to energy starvation and the coming “energy lockdowns.”

How to Survive the Coming Energy Lockdowns

You cannot wait for the government to save you -- they are the ones orchestrating the collapse. The only path to survival is decentralization and self-reliance. Start by installing solar panels and battery storage now, before supply chains disappear. As I discussed with Tina from the Satellite Phone Store (SAT123.com), off-grid solar generators can power a phone, a refrigerator, or even a diesel heater blower during a crisis [14]. Pair that with food production: learn to grow your own organic vegetables, raise chickens, and preserve harvests. Marjory Wildcraft has shown that these skills not only provide sustenance but also empower you spiritually and practically [15].

Also invest in personal privacy tools like satellite phones and Faraday bags, because the flock cameras and digital surveillance networks are tracking everything. Stockpile natural medicine -- herbal remedies, pine needle tea for immunity, and colloidal silver or chlorine dioxide for emergency use. The pharmaceutical system will fail when the grid goes down. Most importantly, build community with like-minded freedom-loving people. We cannot survive this alone, but with decentralized knowledge and resources, we can thrive even as the centralized systems crumble.

Conclusion

Rolling blackouts are not a temporary inconvenience -- they are the opening salvo of a permanent energy war against humanity. The power grid is collapsing under the weight of AI data centers, the global oil supply is being cut off by war, and the globalists are using every tool at their disposal to depopulate the planet.

I have been warning about this for years, and those who listened are already prepared. The time for action is now: decentralize your energy, your food, and your finances. Refuse to be a victim of the machine. The lights may be going out, but your freedom does not have to.

Watch all my episodes of Decentralize TV at Decentralize.TV and learn how to live more independently and sustainably, no matter what happens to the power grid.

References

US Power Grid ‘Reaching Its Limit’ as Trump Administration Races to Undo Biden’s ‘Energy Train Wreck’. - NaturalNews.com. Lance D Johnson. June 27, 2025. Power Crisis Looms: PJM Warns of Grid Collapse as AI Servers and Retiring Plants Collide. - NaturalNews.com. Willow Tohi. July 23, 2025. Winter Blackout Risk Soars as AI Electricity Demand Outpaces Grid Capacity, NERC Finds. - NaturalNews.com. November 20, 2025. Goldman Sachs Warns U.S. Power Grid Nearing Collapse as AI and EVs Overwhelm Aging Infrastructure. - NaturalNews.com. June 6, 2025. Brighteon Broadcast News - SUICIDE WAR - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com. September 8, 2025. Environmental Groups Urge Congress to Ban Data Centers. - Watts Up With That. December 17, 2025. Trump’s $80 Billion Nuclear Push for AI: A High-Stakes Gamble or Recipe for Disaster? - NaturalNews.com. Kevin Hughes. November 12, 2025. The LENR Revolution: Trump’s War on Iran Is Forcing the World to Embrace Exotic Breakthrough Energy Solutions It Once Ignored. - NaturalNews.com. May 25, 2026. The Domino Effect: How a US Attack on Iran Could Unleash Global Catastrophe. - NaturalNews.com. February 20, 2026. The Ultimate Suburban Survivalist Guide: The Smartest Money Moves to Prepare for Any Crisis. - Sean Brodrick. The Global Energy Crisis & the Market Impact into 2028. - ActivistPost. March 25, 2026. The Grid. - Gretchen Bakke. Mike Adams interview with Don Brown. 2025-09-02. Mike Adams interview with Tina. March 26, 2024. Mike Adams interview with Marjory Wildcraft. April 27, 2023.

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