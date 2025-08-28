Ron Paul warns: Government ownership of corporations signals rising fascism in America

In a stark warning during an exclusive interview with Mike Adams of Brighton.com, former Congressman and libertarian icon Dr. Ron Paul sounded the alarm on the Trump administration’s unprecedented moves to secure royalties from private corporations, stake purchases in defense contractors, and demands for university patent royalties—policies he condemned as "corporatism," a dangerous precursor to fascism.

Government Overreach: The New Corporate Takeover

Paul highlighted alarming trends under the Trump administration, including:

Royalties from Nvidia’s China Sales: The White House negotiated a 15% royalty on Nvidia’s microchip exports to China, effectively making the federal government a profit-sharing partner in private enterprise.

Government Stake in Intel: The administration acquired a 10% stake in Intel, raising concerns about federal interference in corporate decision-making.

University Patent Seizures: Officials are pressuring universities to hand over patent royalties, citing taxpayer-funded research as justification.

"This is bad, bad news," Paul declared. "We’ve been involved in manipulating our relationship with corporations, but this is a new level of government intrusion."

Corporatism: The Path to Fascism

Paul warned that these policies represent corporatism—a fusion of state and corporate power that historically leads to fascism. Drawing from economist Ludwig von Mises’ warnings, he explained:

"Mises predicted that interventionism and corporatism would lead not to Soviet-style communism but to fascism—because it’s easier to sell to the American people as ‘just business.’"

He pointed to the military-industrial complex and Big Pharma as existing examples of corporatism, where government favoritism distorts markets and entrenches elite power.

AI Automation: Tyranny Made Efficient?

Adams raised concerns about agencies like the IRS and HHS replacing human workers with AI, framing it as "cutting government" while potentially making tyranny more efficient. Paul agreed but cautioned that automation alone isn’t the issue—it’s the centralization of control that matters.

"What I fear is that successes in automation will solidify power for those who oppose liberty," Paul said. "If Washington becomes a ‘perfect city’ under federal control, they’ll use that as an excuse to expand power into every troubled municipality."

Monetary Collapse: The Root of Chaos

Both Adams and Paul traced America’s fiscal decay back to fiat currency printing, which erodes purchasing power and fuels wealth inequality. Paul emphasized that without a return to sound money (like gold-backed currency), the U.S. risks a Soviet-style collapse.

Free Speech Under Fire

The discussion turned to Trump’s executive order proposing jail time for flag-burning. While both men expressed disdain for the act, Paul stood firm on First Amendment principles:

"Burning a flag is expression. Unless it incites violence, it should be ignored. Criminalizing it is an attack on free speech."

The Danger of Expanding Executive Power

Paul criticized Trump’s unilateral tariff policies, which now penalize allies like India more than adversaries like China.

"The Founders never intended for the president to wield this much power. Tariffs are being used as economic weapons, and it’s destabilizing global relations."

Final Warning: A Battle of Ideologies

In closing, Paul framed the struggle as a clash between nihilists (who reject morality and sound money) and idealists (who believe in natural law and liberty).

"The answer isn’t in politicians—it’s in spreading the message of freedom. Prosperity and peace come from liberty, not dictatorship."

Conclusion

As government encroachment into private industry grows, Paul’s warning serves as a dire reminder: Corporatism is the gateway to fascism, and America is sprinting toward it. The question remains—will the people wake up before it’s too late?

