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Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
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Ron Paul posted Davy Crockett’s speech, Not Yours to Give, on his web site. About stewardship by Congress of ‘We the People”’s money. You should check it out.😎

Meanwhile, back at the Ranch,

“ On one occasion, I felt an urge to set to work and fulfill whatever God is demanding of me. I entered the chapel for a moment and heard a voice in my soul saying, Why are you afraid? Do you think that I will not have enough omnipotence to support you? At that moment, my soul felt extraordinary strength, and all the adversities that could befall me in carrying out God's will seemed as nothing to me.”

(Diary,527)~ Saint Faustina, Secretary of Divine Mercy for Jesus Christ

Gid Bkess, 🙏✝️🙏

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