New Siberian Pipeline Diverts Vital Gas Supplies Away from EU, Accelerating Economic Collapse

The newly signed Power of Siberia 2 pipeline agreement between Russia and China marks a decisive shift in global energy geopolitics—one that spells disaster for Western Europe. With 50 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually redirected from Europe to China, Germany, France, and other EU nations face economic collapse as their industrial base loses access to cheap Russian energy.

The Death Knell for Europe’s Industry

For decades, Western Europe relied on Russian gas—particularly from the Yamal fields—to fuel its factories, power plants, and manufacturing hubs. But after the US sabotaged Nord Stream pipelines in 2023 (as openly admitted by Biden and Victoria Nuland), Europe’s energy lifeline was severed. The consequences? Soaring energy prices, shuttered factories, and mass deindustrialization.

Now, Russia has finalized a legally binding deal with China to construct the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, diverting 50 billion cubic meters of gas annually—equivalent to Germany’s entire pre-war imports—directly to China. This move effectively boycotts Europe, leaving nations like Germany with no affordable energy alternatives.

Why This Spells Economic Doom for Europe

Irreversible Deindustrialization – Companies like BASF have already fled Germany for China, where energy is abundant and cheap. More will follow. Energy Poverty – Winter heating costs will skyrocket, crippling households and businesses alike. AI & Manufacturing Advantage to China – With cheap Russian gas, China will power its AI data centers, robotics, and high-tech manufacturing, leaving Europe further behind. No Recovery in Sight – Europe dismantled its nuclear, coal, and domestic gas infrastructure to appease climate cultists like Greta Thunberg—leaving it utterly defenseless.

The West’s Failed Plan Backfires Spectacularly

The US strategy was simple:

Cripple Russia by cutting off its energy revenue from Europe.

Bankrupt Europe, forcing it to buy expensive US LNG.

Dominate China after eliminating competitors.

Instead, the plan catastrophically failed:

Russia grew stronger, forming deeper ties with China and India.

China now secures ultra-cheap energy to dominate AI, robotics, and manufacturing.

Europe faces total economic collapse, with no way to recover.

The Future: A Post-Western World Order

With this pipeline, Russia and China have cemented their energy and economic alliance, while the West stumbles toward irrelevance. Key takeaways:

BRICS nations (Russia, China, India, Iran) are dumping the dollar and moving toward gold-backed trade.

Western Europe’s economy is finished —expect revolutions, mass unemployment, and societal collapse.

The US can’t compete—China already produces twice the energy of America and leads in AI, robotics, and military tech.

Conclusion: The West’s Suicide by Energy Sabotage

By destroying Nord Stream and pushing Europe into energy suicide, the US has accelerated its own decline. Meanwhile, Russia and China are rewriting the global order, leaving Western Europe as the biggest loser.

As gold hits all-time highs and the dollar collapses, one thing is clear: The era of Western dominance is over. The nations that adapt—or those smart enough to hold physical gold and silver—will survive. The rest? They’ll be left in the cold, both literally and economically.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com