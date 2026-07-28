Saudi Refineries BURN While the World's Diesel Supplies Dwindle

On today’s broadcast, Mike Adams analyzed the strategic implications of recent global energy disruptions, noting that attacks on Saudi refineries have removed 6 million barrels of oil per day from the world market, compounding supply losses from damaged Russian refineries. He argued that this coordinated pressure on energy choke points—the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandeb, and Red Sea—represents a deliberate, escalating crisis that could trigger a global depression, mass famine, and civilizational reset if it continues into 2027. Adams criticized political leaders for pursuing policies that weaponize energy while ignoring the resulting economic pain for ordinary citizens.

Adams also discussed the precarious state of precious metals markets, predicting short-term declines in gold and silver prices due to continued paper market manipulation but forecasting a long-term surge as central banks and wealthy investors accumulate physical metal in preparation for a gold-backed international settlement system. He recommended dollar-cost averaging into physical gold and silver as a hedge against fiat currency collapse and highlighted the role of companies like Battalion Metals in providing trustworthy storage outside the banking system. The broadcast concluded with a broader warning about the fragility of Western economies and the need for viewers to increase self-sufficiency through off-grid energy, food production, and independent information sources.

For more updates, visit BrightVideos.com