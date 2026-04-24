Scott Horton Interview: The American Empire Is Failing — Wars That Backfire

In a discussion on BrightVideos.com, Mike Adams interviewed Scott Horton, a libertarian analyst and director of the Scott Horton Academy, known for his critiques of U.S. interventionist foreign policy. Horton argued that recent U.S. military actions, particularly in the Middle East, have often backfired, empowering adversaries like Iran while failing to achieve strategic objectives. He highlighted how America’s military dominance is increasingly challenged, citing Iran’s ability to withstand U.S. strikes due to its decentralized missile capabilities and mountainous terrain. Horton also criticized political rhetoric from figures like Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump, who exaggerate U.S. military superiority despite diminishing global influence.

Horton traced decades of flawed foreign policy, from Cold War-era interventions to recent conflicts in Iraq and Syria, emphasizing how unintended consequences—such as strengthening Iran—have repeatedly undermined U.S. goals. He noted that nations like Taiwan and South Korea are reassessing reliance on U.S. protection, given America’s shifting priorities and military overextension. The conversation concluded with a call for a non-interventionist approach, prioritizing peace and trade over coercion, to avoid further economic strain and geopolitical instability. The second part of the interview, available on BrightVideos.com, explores the economic repercussions of continued militarism.

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